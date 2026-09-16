An Arsenal duo have been warned that Max Dowman is coming

An Arsenal pair have been told that if Max Dowman gets a run in their positions, there is “no doubt” that he is going to “deliver,” after a brace in the League Cup.

Dowman became only the second 16-year-old to score a League Cup brace when he bagged twice against Ipswich on Tuesday night. He also became the second-youngest player to score in the competition for a Premier League side – numbers one and three are Cesc Fabregas and Jack Wilshere, who also did it with Arsenal.

According to Adrian Clarke, who also played for the Gunners, Dowman is the most talented 16-year-old ever.

He told talkSPORT: “What about that [first] goal? The way that he sort of skipped around [Cedric] Kipre, it’s the sort of goal that ordinary players don’t score.

“It’s as simple as that, it was a little bit special in terms of his balance and the way that he skipped around him, it was amazing, but it wasn’t just that.

“The second goal, the ball comes off someone’s hand, he takes it with the outside of his foot, another little touch, then he passes it in the far corner.

“He’s very, very calm, I haven’t seen a 16-year-old as good as Max Dowman, I just haven’t.

“And I’ve been privileged to watch players like Jack Wilshere come through very early, Cesc Fabregas as well, who were both brilliant.”

Martin Odegaard and Eberechi Eze warned about Max Dowman

While Clarke doesn’t feel Mikel Arteta will rush Dowman’s progress, he feels he wouldn’t have any problems in the No.10 role – currently occupied by a revitalised Martin Odegaard – if he was handed starts there in the Premier League.

He said: “I think he’s got the right manager, I think Mikel Arteta is pretty sensible, I think he’s aware of the bigger picture.

“Look, it’s never been harder for a young player to get close to the Arsenal first team, a lot of players get their chance when the team’s struggling, this team is the opposite of struggling, it’s so strong from back to front.

“And there are so many amazing players in Max’s position, but he’s there on merit, he’s not there because, ‘Oh, he’s a good prospect, we want to give him some experience.’

“He’s there because he’s good enough to make a difference among all those great players right now, he’s a phenomenon, there’s no doubt about it, but they have to look after him.

“He’s got the immediate respect of the players, I must have watched every appearance he’s made for the first time, I think 13 last year, a few pre-season games.

“The one thing that stood out right from the first time I saw him was that the senior players couldn’t give him enough of the ball, there was no, ‘Oh yeah, look at him, nah, I’ll go to someone else.’

“It was like, ‘Nah, let’s give it to Max, he’ll make something happen,’ this boy is definitely special, he got to play last night in his preferred position, which definitely is a No.10.

“He’s not getting in ahead of Martin Odegaard at the moment, not the form he’s in, with Eze there, it’s not easy either.

“If he gets a run of games at some point in the No.10 position for Arsenal, he will deliver, I’ve got no doubt about it.”

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