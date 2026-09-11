Micah Richards has said that Arsenal attacking midfielder Martin Odegaard can get to the level of Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes.

Odegaard has been on fire for Arsenal so far this season, scoring four goals in five games, including the Community Shield.

The former Real Madrid player’s latest strike came against Napoli at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The Norway international attacking midfielder found the back of the net with a sensational finish from outside the box.

Odegaard also created six chances in the match in Naples, as Arsenal, who reached the final of the Champions League last season, won 1-0.

Former Manchester City star Micah Richards has been hugely impressed with Odegaard and believes that he can get to the level of Man Utd and Portugal international attacking midfielder Fernandes.

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Fellow pundits Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer, too, have been impressed with Odegaard, as they analysed the 27-year-old on the latest episode of The Rest Is Football.

Martin Odegaard backed to get to Bruno Fernandes level

Shearer said: “Thought they were brilliant.

“Odegaard was absolutely outstanding.”

Lineker noted: “He really has started the season well.”

Shearer continued: “Saka missed a couple of big chances in the first half.

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“They should have been two or three up at half-time, but there was no panic.

“And Odegaard, what a start he has made to the season.

“I mean, it’s a brilliant goal, and he was outstanding last night.”

Lineker further added: “Talking of Odegaard, though, it just shows you, with football, people start to go, ‘I am not sure Odegaard has got it anymore, and it’s all gone’, but it’s all about fitness, isn’t it?

“I think with him, I think he has had so many injuries, and he was carrying them.

“And then, it looks like with the World Cup, he has found his feet, and he has got that fitness again, confidence in his fitness, which then means you exude confidence on the pitch because, I mean, you can’t be as talented and have that much ability as he has got and then not perform for a long period of time once you are fit.

“And I think the fact that he’s fresh and fit, now he needs to keep fit.

“And if he does that, then, you know, Arsenal are going to get better and better.”

Richard observed about Odegaard: “He has always been a top-quality player, hasn’t he?

“Definitely taking more risks.

“I think I said that on the pod last week, but it’s that confidence as well.

“I think going back to last season, it was Arsenal away at West Ham, wasn’t it?

“He brought him on, and he changed the game.

“And since that moment then, he has just got that confidence.

“I still think to take his game to the next level, where we are talking about Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne, just affect the game.

“Because he always makes good passes.

“He always is happy to get on the ball.

“It’s the areas in which he gets on the ball, and getting that assist or getting the goal.

“Now he has scored, what, he has got four goals this season, so it’s a great start for him.

“And he has always been a top-quality player.

“He just needs to keep it going now.”

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