Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have raved about Liverpool striker Alexander Isak following his heroics against Ipswich Town last week.

Liverpool beat Ipswich 2-0 at Portman Road in the Premier League last Friday evening.

Isak scored both goals, first in the sixth minute and then in the ninth minute.

Cody Gakpo provided the assists for both goals for the Sweden international striker.

Isak now has three goals in three Premier League games under Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola this season.

Last season, the 26-year-old found the back of the net just three times in 14 league appearances and also had injury problems.

READ: Andoni Iraola says £40m Liverpool star will explode under him – ‘big potential”

Isak joined Liverpool from Newcastle United in the summer of 2025 for £125million.

The Swedish star went on strike to force a move to Liverpool.

Newcastle legend Shearer and former Manchester City star Richards have both been impressed with Isak and believe that he will continue to score goals, should Iraola play to his strengths.

Praise for Liverpool striker Alexander Isak

Shearer said on The Rest Is Football podcast: “Did you see what happened?

“I said it, didn’t I, last week?

READ MORE: Liverpool in ‘discussions with Man City’ for £31m star as ‘officials’ react to Alexis Mac Allister comments

“If you are going to get the best out of Isak, you have to play early balls in behind, and Liverpool haven’t been doing that.

“And they did it this weekend.

“I mean, his two goals were brilliant.

“Say what you want about the goalkeeper, but the way he shifted his feet, the way the pass is in behind from Gakpo, wasn’t it?

“Early balls, quick balls, running in behind, into his path – that’s how you will get the best out of Alexander Isak.

“Playing balls like that, playing balls from in, from out wide I should say.

“And he’s brilliant at doing that.

“There’s not many better, once he gets you liked up one-v-one, the way he shifts his feet, but you have to play those quick balls into his feet and in behind to get the best.

“And his finishes were superb.”

Richards said: “He has come from a bad injury, hasn’t he?

“I think you guys (Shearer and Gary Lineker) have had injuries as well.

“And it takes a while to get back to your best, doesn’t it?

“First, you have got to deal with that, and then you have got to deal with being at a massive club where everyone expects you to do well because of what you have done at Newcastle, equally as big a club.

“But then if you come into a team, where the guy who’s sort of brought in as second fiddle, Ekitike, is scoring goals, and then your confidence is shot because of the transfer fee being brought for as well, then you have not had a pre-season on top of that, he’s not superhuman.

“There was going to be a period in the season where he wasn’t going to be at his best.

“Now he has had a proper pre-season.

“He did okay at the World Cup.

“Now you are probably going to see the real Isak.

“But he needs to, because he is a top-quality player.

“When you are at a club like Liverpool and you are getting scrutinised every single week, he needs to step up, but I was exactly right.

“If you give him that service, he will score goals.

“I think it was just been a recovery from injury and now a confidence thing.

“And it looks like he has got his confidence back.”

Shearer responded: “I think also the dislike from, not just from Newcastle fans but fans in general, because of what he did and how he got out of Newcastle, I think mentally, clearly he had to deal with that.

“With him not playing and not training and not turning up, whatever, I think that doesn’t go well with fans, does it?

“So, that would have been tough for him as well.

“I have no sympathy for that.

“But when you are seeing those balls played like that, then there’s not many better than him once he gets you lined up.

“Remember when he got Van Dijk lined up at St. James’?

“That’s the balls you need to play into him because he’s brilliant at that.”

READ NEXT: Adam Wharton stance on 2027 transfer revealed as Liverpool reignite £75m push