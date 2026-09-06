Alan Shearer thinks Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca could face the sack if they don’t win the Premier League this season.

Maresca returned to Man City ahead of this season to replace former boss Pep Guardiola.

And the former Chelsea boss has been heavily backed this summer, with Man City investing massively to sign Enzo Fernandez, Ayyoud Bouaddi and Elliot Anderson.

Man City have been somewhat unconvincing against AFC Bournemouth and Coventry City, but they have won their first three Premier League games this term.

They are being backed as a potential main challenger to Arsenal for the Premier League title this term, and new signing Fernandez could help them. Still, Shearer cannot believe how much the ex-Chelsea star and other midfielders are costing.

“When you look at what Enzo Fernandez has won, I mean he’s won the World Cup so it’s very difficult just to not say that he’s not worth the price tag that City have paid for him,” Shearer told Betfair.

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“There’s a trend at the minute, isn’t there? You’ve got to start off with him and his fee from Benfica, then it was Caicedo and then Declan Rice and then of course Elliot Anderson, then Enzo Fernandez again, with the midfielders going for ridiculous amounts of money.

“I get it for forwards and what have you as when you pay that investment then you’re looking for goals and whatever, but as a midfielder, clearly there’s no doubt he’s got ability there because you don’t move for that money twice if you haven’t got something very special.

“But the transfer fees for midfielders are not surprising me. It’s incredible.”

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“I haven’t got a clue how…”

Shearer has also boldly argued that Maresca needs to win the Premier League this season and will be under pressure if he doesn’t, while he has also made a claim about Man City’s FFP situation as they are still facing 115 charges.

“You’re paying that amount of investment out to win the league,” Shearer added.

“So, City now have to be title challengers. And if they don’t win the league then I guess the manager would be under huge pressure. You don’t spend that money to finish second or third.

“I haven’t got a clue how Man City have been able to spend the money they have whilst they are still under those charges.

“I mean I get why there’s so many questions being asked, it’s just gone on too long, hasn’t it?

“I saw an interview with Richard Masters not so long ago when he said that I understand how everyone views it and looks at it, but he says it’s the independent commission decision, so I don’t know. I really don’t know.”

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