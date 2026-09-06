A former Liverpool star has predicted a ‘new role’ for Cody Gakpo following the summer arrival of Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain.

For much of the summer, Gakpo looked likely to leave Liverpool amid interest from Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, but his current club ultimately opted to keep him.

For a while, the Reds were willing to let Gakpo leave if they were offered around £85m and had the time to sign a replacement, but they are likely glad that they kept the Dutchman.

This is because Gakpo has arguably been Liverpool’s best performer in the early weeks of this campaign, though he could have a ‘new role’ away from the left flank following Barcola’s move to Anfield.

This is according to ex-Liverpool star Jason McAteer, who has told our colleagues at TEAMtalk that Gakpo will have a different role this season partly due to head coach Andoni Iraola’s ‘masterplan’ for Barcola.

“It’s been framed as Gakpo needing to find a way back, but I wouldn’t say it’s like that at all,” McAteer told TEAMtalk on behalf of 10bet.

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“He’s had a fantastic start to the season, scoring goals and being heavily involved in Liverpool’s best moments in their games so far.

“Barcola predominantly plays on the left – he played on the right for PSG, but left is his main spot.

“Cody started on the right against Forest, and while it didn’t quite click, he’s far more suited to the left or down the middle, where we’ve seen his quality for the Netherlands and Liverpool.

“But there is a role for him at Anfield this season, make no mistake.”

“Cody’s experience is hugely valuable…”

McAteer has also argued that Gakpo could also have a key part to play off the pitch this season.

“Beyond the pitch, you need leadership in the dressing room. Cody’s experience is hugely valuable, especially with Virgil van Dijk losing leaders like [Mohamed] Salah and Andy Robertson from that core leadership group,” McAteer added.

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“I’m not a fan of the transfer window remaining open once the season has started – it unsettles players and managers.

“Cody’s performances were fantastic, and then his head got turned by a potential move that was on, then off, then on again. That’s a prime example of why the window should close earlier.

“But now he’s staying, that right-hand side is still up for grabs. Nobody has cemented it down.

“Victor Muñoz has also done well there so will compete with Gakpo.

“But Gakpo will get plenty of game time, either filling in down the middle if Isak is out, or operating on the right.”

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