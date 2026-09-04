Liverpool reportedly have a ‘new plan’ for winger Cody Gakpo after his proposed move to Manchester City fell through for two reasons.

Gakpo has made a strong start to the 2026/27 campaign after impressing for the Netherlands at the World Cup, but he was heavily linked with an exit for most of the summer transfer window.

Liverpool reportedly identified Gakpo as a player whom they would be willing to sell if certain conditions were met, and he attracted interest from Man City and Tottenham Hotspur.

Man City stepped up their move for Gakpo in the final days of the summer transfer window to replace Savio, but Liverpool ultimately opted against letting him leave.

Earlier this week, Dutch outlet Dagblad has revealed that Gakpo ‘spoke with the owners of Liverpool [on Tuesday], partly to clear the air’.

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The report added: ‘The fact that Gakpo’s transfer fell through came as a complete surprise. An agreement had been reached regarding the financial terms under which Gakpo was allowed to leave Liverpool.

‘Both Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur were prepared to meet that package of around one hundred million euros. Gakpo subsequently chose City, but it became clear yesterday that Gakpo would not be allowed to move to City after all. It now appears that there will definitely be no other deal.’

Liverpool ‘new plan’ for Cody Gakpo revealed

Now, according to Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke, Gakpo is expected to play a ‘key’ role for Liverpool for the remainder of this season.

As well as not signing a replacement, O’Rourke claims Gakpo’s versatility tempted Liverpool to keep him.

“Gakpo will be a key player for Liverpool this season, definitely,” O’Rourke explained.

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“He’s already shown that, he got a goal against Newcastle on the opening weekend and then picked up a good assist against Nottingham Forest as well.

“He’s such a versatile player for Liverpool, and I think that’s the key, Liverpool didn’t really want to lose that.

“They obviously considered Man City’s offer, they were willing to pay top dollar for Cody Gakpo, but in the end Liverpool decided to keep him.

“That just shows that Andoni Iraola did not want to lose the Dutchman, because he knows that he will play a key role for his side this season in any succecss they do have.”

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