Michael Carrick says £25m Man Utd star ‘like a new signing’ and will play left-back

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick has given his verdict on Patrick Dorgu’s ability to play as a left-back, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, failed to reinforce that department in the summer transfer window.

One of Man Utd’s top targets in the summer of 2026 was to sign a left-back.

Luke Shaw is the number one left-back for Man Utd when fit and available, but the Red Devils want(ed) a suitable back-up who can eventually take his place in the first team.

Lewis Hall was Man Utd’s top target, but Newcastle United refused to sell the England international.

Man Utd also explored a deal for Alejandro Balde, but the total cost of signing the Barcelona left-back was prohibitive.

Aston Villa star Ian Maatsen and Rayan Ait-Nouri of Manchester City were also on Man Utd’s radar, but in the end, the Red Devils failed to sign a new left-back.

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However, Man Utd manager Carrick does not seem too fussed.

Carrick has said that Dorgu is an option for Man Utd at left-back even though the Denmark international has not played in that role for the Red Devils.

The 21-year-old, who cost Man Utd £25million when they signed him from Lecce in February 2025, is able to play as a full-back, winger or winger.

Michael Carrick gives Patrick Dorgu verdict

Carrick told BBC Sport: “He can certainly play there, he has done. I am not sitting here saying he can’t do that, it is just the way we have been since I have been here.

“He only played three or four times for us last season, so for me he is almost like a new signing, he has added so much to the group.

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“He has played off the right for Denmark, he scored a great goal this summer. There are times in training when he does it, being such a young age and having the attributes he has got, we have got to get the best from him.”

Carrick was speaking at his press conference ahead of the Premier League game between Everton and Man Utd at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Sunday.

Regarding Everton, Carrick said: “However long I have been going to Everton, every single game has been as tough as they come.

“We have had some good results, some not so good results, whatever position we are in, whenever I have been there it has been tough.

“David is a terrific manager and it has been tough.

“We are expecting as tough a game as it gets.”

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