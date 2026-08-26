Manchester United are in talks with a Dutch giant for the ‘surprising’ loan transfer of a striker, according to a report coming out of the Netherlands.

With Carlos Baleba now banked alongside Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos, Man Utd’s midfield revamp can be considered complete.

A new left-back is wanted, though top target Lewis Hall won’t be leaving Newcastle and the latest on Alejandro Balde makes grim reading for the Red Devils.

A striker could also arrive is Joshua Zirkzee departs. According to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Juventus are a genuine contender to sign the 25-year-old amid Atletico Madrid’s new pursuit of their own striker, Jonathan David.

Man Utd are willing to offload Zirkzee, though only in a sale or a loan that contains an obligation to buy. United are adamant there’ll be permanence attached to any exit for Zirkzee.

And according to the latest from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, another striker in Man Utd’s depth chart, Chido Obi, could take flight too.

Feyenoord in talks to loan Chido Obi from Man Utd

They stated Eredivisie giants Feyenoord are in talks for the signing of 19-year-old Chibo Obi, which was termed ‘surprising’ in the piece.

Explaining why, it was noted Feyenoord already possess a talented young frontman on their books in the form of Shaqueel van Persie, who as you will have guessed, is the son of Robin van Persie.

If and when starting striker, Ayase Ueda, is injured or gets a rest, Van Persie’s opportunities to develop could be limited if Chido Obi is in the building too.

Nevertheless, it’s a move Feyenoord want to make, with the report adding: ‘The Dane Obi, who also holds Nigerian nationality, is a player who is not yet eligible for Manchester United’s first team and may be loaned out to a club where he will have a better chance of playing time.

‘Obi has a price tag of €5 million on the transfer market, but Feyenoord is currently only interested in a loan deal.

‘It is not known whether a purchase option can be negotiated.’

Michael Carrick approves loan departure

Chido Obi’s exit was speculated at the beginning of August by Danish outlet Tipsbladet, who revealed Man Utd boss, Michael Carrick. Carrick reportedly made that decision after omitting Chido Obi from his squads in the pre-season round of Scandinavia.

They stated at the beginning of the month: ‘According to Tipsbladet’s information, Manchester United are open to loaning Chido Obi-Martin out in this transfer window so he can reap some valuable playing time at senior level – something that currently has long prospects in the English big club.

‘Chido Obi-Martin is approaching his 19th birthday, and the assessment at Manchester United is that the striker is in principle ready to be loaned out.

‘So far, this has not been an issue for the Red Devils, who prefer to keep the club’s very young players in their own environment.

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‘Tipsbladet learns that there is massive interest in renting Chido Obi-Martin, and the interest comes from both English and foreign clubs.

‘Manchester United is responsive, but at the same time has nothing against keeping the Dane in the coming season. So it must be the right opportunity that presents itself if Manchester United is to give the green light.’

The right opportunity may well be a loan spell in the Eredivisie with Feyenoord.