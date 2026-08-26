Alexander Isak warned he’s ‘running out of excuses’ at Liverpool in ‘worrying’ signs

Former Liverpool striker Michael Owen has warned Alexander Isak he is “running out of excuses” at Anfield after failing to make any sort of impact when he returned to his old club Newcastle on Sunday.

The Sweden international endured a nightmare maiden campaign on Merseyside, after FSG splashed out a British transfer record to snap up him from the Magpies last summer.

In fairness, injuries did play a major role in restricting Isak to just nine Premier League outings, with fellow summer addition Hugo Ekitike shining in his absence.

Having played at the World Cup over the summer, there were hopes that Isak would hit the ground running under new Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola. However, he hardly had a kick and was jeered by the home support when he did get involved as the Reds managed to salvage a late 2-2 draw on Tyneside.

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And reacting to Isak’s display against his old club, Owen admits Liverpool need to start seeing more of a return on their huge £125million investment.

“I had plenty of injuries in my career so I know how hard it is to get back and you do need a bit of time,” Owen told talkSPORT.

“We’ve given him time, everyone has given him time and understood that. But he’s finished the season, then he’s gone to the World Cup and now he’s had a pre-season and you just think OK, now we’re starting to run out of excuses.

“We need to see the real Isak and we know how good he is. Wow, we saw him for Newcastle and he’s absolute class.

“We haven’t seen it for Liverpool just yet and questions will come now. As I say, always give him the benefit of doubt in the past but at the start of this season we’re expecting.

“Liverpool absolutely need him, they’ve lost Salah, Ekitike is out, there’s not that many options in attacking areas. They absolutely need him in top form and yesterday he was far from it, I thought he was a yard off and that’s worrying.

“I thought so was Wirtz I thought he was really quiet as well. They did well to scrounge a point in the end.

“But he’s the big money signing, he’s the headline signing but I can’t sit here and say he played really well because he didn’t.”

Iraola backs Isak despite struggles

Iraola, meanwhile, is backing Isak to come good and denied that the hostile atmosphere at St James’ Park played a role in his struggles to make an impact in the game.

“I think he expected a bit the atmosphere, it was not a big surprise for him,” Iraola said.

“He has tried everything, given us good positions on the ball, has had a couple of situations to finish in the box but not the clearest, but I value that he has continued pushing, fighting.

“We scored at the end, so probably you have a better taste. Before the game we wouldn’t have signed for this result.”

The Reds are back in action on Saturday when they host Nottingham Forest in the lunchtime Premier League kick-off.

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