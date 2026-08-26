Liverpool make second approach for Real Madrid star after Minteh was deemed infeasible

Liverpool have made another approach to sign Real Madrid forward Endrick as they continue to eye attacking reinforcements, according to reports.

The Reds are looking to make at least two new signings before the transfer deadline as Andoni Iraola hopes to improve the squad which drew 2-2 against Newcastle United on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Victor Munoz, Jeremy Jacquet and Ronald Araujo have already arrived this summer but Liverpool are now hoping to sign two new attackers before September.

Liverpool are well underway in negotiations to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Bradley Barcola with an agreement struck over personal terms, while the Reds continue to agree a fee despite claims it is already sealed.

There was news earlier on Wednesday from Ben Jacobs and Fabrizio Romano that Liverpool are not going to make a third bid for Brighton winger Yankuba Minteh, who was seen as a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

And now French journalist François Plateau has revealed that Liverpool have now made a ‘second approach’ to sign Real Madrid forward Endrick before the deadline.

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Plateau posted on X: ‘Excl: Liverpool make second approach to Real Madrid to sound out availability of Endrick. #LFC previously told Brazilian not for sale but remain big admirers of #RMFC attacker + want reinforcements after Brighton’s valuation of Yankuba Minteh deemed infeasible.’

Endrick to Liverpool rumours are true – Romano

Italian transfer insider Romano revealed earlier this month that rumours of a first approach from Liverpool for Endrick were true.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The story around Endrick over the last two or three days is actually true.

“Because Italian clubs, Roma and AC Milan, have tried and put themselves in contact with agents to try and understand if there was room for negotiations on loan deal and loan possibilities.

“Aston Villa also made a call two weeks ago, but the answer from Real Madrid was always no chance, no chance, no chance, no doors open for Endrick.

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“Now important to mention Liverpool also made a call to understand if there was a chance to sign Endrick on loan with a buy option clause, on a permanent deal with a big proposal. Liverpool explored the possibility to sign Endrick.

“But Real Madrid, and when I say Real Madrid I mean Florentino Perez the president, and Jose Mourinho the coach, decided to keep Endrick.

“So there is nothing in terms of chances as of today. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future, but as of today Real Madrid don’t want the player to go.

“They want him to stay with the shirt number nine. Then if at the end of December, Christmas time, Endrick is not playing on a regular basis, in that case we cannot close doors to another loan for Endrick as it was at Lyon last season.

“For sure it’s a situation to follow in January, but for now Endrick is staying and he’s prepared to fight for the Real Madrid shirt.”

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