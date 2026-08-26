Liverpool agree midfielder transfer and Romano confirms personal terms almost sealed

Liverpool have agreed to sell another of their midfielders, and a decision has been reached on whether to sign a new player in the engine room.

While it’s the winger positions that are dominating the transfer headlines at Anfield right now, central midfield has rapidly become a point of contention.

Liverpool recently waved goodbye to Curtis Jones who joined Inter Milan for a package totalling £30m.

That leaves Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister, Trey Nyoni, Wataru Endo and Stefan Bajcetic in situ with regards to central midfield options.

However, only two of those six players are defensive-minded – Endo and Bajcetic – and both are well down the pecking order at present.

What’s more, Liverpool are now on course to sell Bajcetic back to his former club Celta Vigo.

That’s according to trusted reporter, Matteo Morreto, who claimed a club-to-club agreement with the Spanish side has been struck.

21-year-old Bajcetic has endured a nightmare spell in England, largely due to injuries, and will now get the chance to rebuild his career in familiar surroundings.

Liverpool selling Stefan Bajcetic back to Celta Vigo

As translated by AnfieldSector, Morreto said on DAZN_ES: ‘It is a permanent deal.

‘Celta and Liverpool have reached an agreement, with the Reds retaining a percentage of any future sale.

‘The deal will cost Celta virtually nothing upfront, with the package consisting only of bonuses and the sell-on percentage.

‘Bajcetic is expected to undergo his Celta Vigo medical soon.’

Bajcetic had entered the final year of his contract and having played less than 60 matches over the last four years amid persistent injury setbacks, it’s understandable why Liverpool are only collecting a nominal fee.

Including a sell-on clause could prove a wise decision if Bajcetic is able to get his career back on track in Spain.

And according to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Bajcetic is close to agreeing personal terms with Celta Vigo.

Romano wrote on X: ‘Celta Vigo are closing in on personal terms agreement with Stefan Bajcetic to join from Liverpool.’

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At this point in time, the question on Liverpool fans’ lips is will the club sign a new midfielder to offset the double exit of Jones and Bajcetic?

The answer to that question is no.

Why Liverpool decided against signing new midfielder

Our colleagues over on TEAMtalk brought news earlier of this week of Liverpool choosing to promote Trey Nyoni up to fourth choice in the midfield pecking order.

Szoboszlai, Gravenberch and Mac Allister will compete for the two starting spots, with Nyoni fourth choice and Endo fifth.

The Athletic have subsequently backed up TEAMtalk’s exclusive, with their reporter, James Pearce, stating: “Despite the clamour for midfield reinforcements, which intensified after Sunday’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Newcastle, senior club sources say Liverpool’s focus remains on bolstering their attacking options out wide.

“They don’t intend to replace Jones, as they see teenager Trey Nyoni as ready to step up and play a bigger part this season.

“Unless there’s a change of stance, it’s only the forward line which will be strengthened.”