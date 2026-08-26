Ornstein reveals next Tottenham signing has been ‘granted permission’ to undergo ‘medical’

Omar Marmoush has been ‘granted permission’ by Manchester City to undergo his medical at Tottenham, according to The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Spurs have already completed seven new signings this summer with ENIC making sure the club doesn’t find themselves in relegation trouble once again next season.

Tottenham survived by two points on the final day of last term by beating Everton 1-0 with their top-flight status secure for another campaign.

Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka all signed on free transfers, while Tottenham forked out £322m in total on Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali, Savinho and Jan Paul van Hecke.

And now they are closing in on signing number eight with Savinho’s former Man City team-mate Marmoush set to join in a deal worth around £60m.

The Athletic‘s Ornstein has revealed that Marmoush has been ‘granted permission’ to head to Tottenham for a ‘medical’ with the Man City forward set to sign a four-year deal in north London.

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Ornstein posted on X: ‘Omar Marmoush granted permission to take Tottenham Hotspur medical after saying goodbyes at Manchester City today. 27yo joins #MCFC on loan with #THFC buy obligation for £50m + £10m (£5m guaranteed) – 4+1yr contract & no Frankfurt sell-on @TheAthleticFC.’

The journalist added more detail in his piece for The Athletic, Ornstein added: ‘The obligation will be worth a guaranteed £50million with £10m due in add-ons, £5m of which are guaranteed. The Egypt international is set to sign a four-year contract in north London with the option of an additional season. There is no sell-on fee due to Marmoush’s former side Eintracht Frankfurt.’

Tottenham ‘can reach the top’ under De Zerbi – Savinho

Savinho was over the moon to sign for Tottenham on Tuesday with the Brazil international insisting Spurs “can reach the top” with the current setup.

The former Man City winger told Spurs’ official website: “It took me a while, but I’m here. I’m very happy. I think everyone in my family knows that when Tottenham looked for me, I always wanted to be here. Now I’m here, I’m very happy, my family is happy, that’s what matters. I just have to thank God for this wonderful opportunity.

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“Tottenham has everything. They have one of the best managers in the world. They have the best training ground in the world. They have the best stadium in the world. Whenever I came to play against Tottenham here, I always told my representative about the club. When he said that the club was interested in me, I was very happy. As I said, I’ve always wanted to be here now.

“I want to reach the top with this club structure, in Training, stadium and with one of the best coaches in the world, I think we can reach the top. With my colleagues too. We can compete for the Premier League, reach the Champions League… and so it goes, with a lot of humility.”

On De Zerbi’s influence, Savinho added: “He said he wanted to help me get to the next level, the highest level,” he added. “So, I think when the coach calls you and tells you that, you have to come, when he calls me, I’m like, ‘wow, I really have to go there’ because it’s not just any coach who does that.”

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