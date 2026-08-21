Tottenham seal £85m Savinho signing and Romano confirms second deal now ‘agreed’

Tottenham have agreed to pay a package worth £85m for Manchester City winger, Savinho, while a second big-money move will soon follow after Fabrizio Romano confirmed an agreement has been struck.

Tottenham are determined to completely overhaul their forward line in the final days of the summer transfer window. Three new attackers are wanted – a left winger, right winger and striker.

Their top target for the right side is Savinho. The No 1 options for the right wing and striker positions are Cody Gakpo and Omar Marmoush respectively.

Spurs agreed personal terms with Savinho earlier in the summer and have now sealed a club-to-club agreement with Man City for the 22-year-old Brazilian.

Confirming the news along with the fee and deal structure, The Athletic’s David Ornstein wrote: ‘Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement to sign Manchester City winger Savinho in a deal that could be worth up to £85million.

‘Spurs are set to pay £75m up front, plus £10m in potential bonuses for the Brazilian – £5m of which are highly achievable.’

The size of the fee – £85m – will raise eyebrows for many, not least because numerous reports throughout the summer claimed this was a deal that could get done for around £65m.

However, one rumour currently doing the rounds regards Tottenham and Man City unofficially agreeing to bump the price for Savinho up, with the caveat being the price for Marmoush will come down.

The logic there is Man City are due to pay a portion of the proceeds to Marmoush’s former club, Eintracht Frankfurt, via a sell-on clause.

City would obviously pay less to Frankfurt if the Marmoush fee is smaller than it otherwise might have been, with the shortfall made up by Spurs paying over the odds for Savinho.

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Tottenham agree personal terms with Omar Marmoush

In any case, what is clear is Tottenham are closing in on the double coup, with Fabrizio Romano confirming personal terms with Marmoush are in place.

He wrote on X: ‘Tottenham also confident to get Omar Marmoush deal done after Savinho deal agreed tonight.

‘Negotiations at advanced stages for the Egyptian forward. Personal terms agreed earlier this week and #THFC confident.’

The two transfers will be treated as separate deals, though combined, Spurs are expected to pay around £150m for the pair.

With Savinho booked in at £85m, that means Egypt international Marmoush would be moving for a package totalling £65m.

Tottenham have also agreed personal terms with Liverpool’s Gakpo, but that move is in hold until such time as the Reds sign at least one more winger, or potentially even two.

Liverpool’s top target is Bradley Barcola and they’re pushing to sign his PSG teammate, Ibrahim Mbaye, too. The Reds have also recently seen a £50m bid for Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh turned down.

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