Jacobs confirms fourth Man Utd midfield signing after Romano gives Baleba update

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that Man Utd are likely to sign a fourth midfielder after Brighton star Carlos Baleba this summer.

The Red Devils have already signed two midfielders in the summer transfer window with Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos signing from Aston Villa and Chelsea respectively.

A deal for Atalanta’s Ederson fell through at the last minute due to medical concerns and now it looks likely that Brighton’s Baleba will be their third midfield signing.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein revealed on Wednesday that Man Utd are ‘closing in’ on a deal to sign Baleba from the Seagulls before the transfer deadline.

Ornstein wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United closing in on deal to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion. #MUFC offer for 22yo Cameroon midfielder ~£60+5m; below #BHAFC valuation but amicable talks continue as all parties work to reach agreement @TheAthleticFC.’

In his article in The Athletic, Ornstein added: ‘United have made an offer of around £60million (€70m, $81m) plus £5m in add-ons which is felt to be below what Brighton would be seeking to sell.

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‘Amicable talks continue with all parties working towards finding an agreement for the Cameroon international to move to Old Trafford.’

Romano drops Baleba to Man Utd update

Giving an update in his latest YouTube video, Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano insists there is “still no agreement” between the two clubs for Baleba but that Man Utd are “optimistic” the deal will get done.

Romano said: “Negotiations were ongoing in the last 24 hours again for Carlos Baleba. As of tonight, there is still no agreement, Manchester United-Brighton, but they will be in contact again in the next hours.

“The feeling remains that Manchester United are very close to Baleba. There is still no club-to-club agreement, but it’s getting closer.

“There is a conversation about the deal, the structure of the deal, including the add-ons.

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“So the deal is absolutely on for Carlos Baleba to join Manchester United. The conversation continues.

“Manchester United are optimistic to get one more.”

Man Utd still have room for one more midfield signing

Man Utd could still sign a fourth midfielder too this summer with the Red Devils still looking to sign Leicester City starlet Louis Page.

The Red Devils recently had a bid of £10m rejected by the Foxes and Jacobs insists a transfer for the 18-year-old is “likely” this summer.

Jacobs said on The United Stand: “Is Page still a target for Man Utd? Yes!”

“Man United had a bid rejected last week; I expect them to be back, and the player is likely to be on the move.”

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