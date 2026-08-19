Ornstein reveals Man Utd are ‘closing in’ on shock deal for third midfielder with ‘offer’ made

Carlos Baleba has been linked with a move to Man Utd.

David Ornstein has revealed that Man Utd are now closing in on a deal to sign Brighton star Carlos Baleba as their third midfield signing.

The Red Devils have already brought in Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos as new midfield signings from Aston Villa and Chelsea respectively.

Atalanta’s Ederson was close to being a third midfield signing before a deal collapsed over medical concerns, and now Man Utd are looking elsewhere for another player in that position.

Brighton’s Baleba, who recently picked up an injury, and Real Madrid duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga have been among the names linked.

Baleba had picked up an ankle ligament injury that could see him miss the start of the Premier League season with speculation that it would make it harder for Man Utd to justify signing him.

However, reliable journalist Ben Jacobs still named Baleba as one of three targets that Man Utd still had their eye on ahead of the transfer deadline.

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Jacobs explained on United Stand earlier this month: “I think if they want Baleba, they can get Baleba. If they want [Sander] Berge, they can get Berge. If they want [Tyler] Adams, they can get Adams.

“So those are the three most viable names, but there’s also the scenario now where it’s only two midfielders because they won’t panic buy a third.”

Fabrizio Romano admitted earlier in August that a deal for Baleba would now be “more complicated” for Man Utd after his injury.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed: “The injury for Carlos Baleba is making things more complicated. So Man United at the moment are not proceeding with the Carlos Baleba deal.”

Ornstein drops huge Man Utd midfield update

However, in shock news on Wednesday, The Athletic‘s journalist Ornstein has now revealed that Man Utd are now ‘closing in on deal to sign’ Baleba from Brighton.

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Ornstein wrote on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United closing in on deal to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion. #MUFC offer for 22yo Cameroon midfielder ~£60+5m; below #BHAFC valuation but amicable talks continue as all parties work to reach agreement @TheAthleticFC.’

In his article in The Athletic, Ornstein added: ‘United have made an offer of around £60million (€70m, $81m) plus £5m in add-ons which is felt to be below what Brighton would be seeking to sell.

‘Amicable talks continue with all parties working towards finding an agreement for the Cameroon international to move to Old Trafford.’

If the Cameroon international completes a move to Man Utd, he would join Santos, Tielemans, Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes as midfield options for Michael Carrick.

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