Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Manchester United intend to sign Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, while there is an update on Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall.

In this summer’s transfer window, Man Utd have mostly focused on strengthening their midfield, having signed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

And it has been widely reported that the Red Devils would prefer to bring in a third new midfielder, though this will depend on the right player becoming available at the right price.

Man Utd’s next midfield signing is likely to be a defensive option, with Baleba among those linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Baleba was Man Utd’s top target last summer, but INEOS were priced out of a £100m deal for the Brighton star, who went on to have a disappointing 2025/26 campaign.

Still, Baleba’s price has now reportedly dropped to around £50m, and journalist Ben Jacobs claims he is among three ‘most viable’ targets for Man Utd.

READ: Man Utd willing to activate clause to sign Lewis Hall alternative after Michael Carrick ‘approves’ deal

Jacobs explained on United Stand: “I think if they want Baleba, they can get Baleba. If they want [Sander] Berge, they can get Berge. If they want [Tyler] Adams, they can get Adams.

“So those are the three most viable names, but there’s also the scenario now where it’s only two midfielders because they won’t panic buy a third.”

Man Utd reach Carlos Baleba decision as Lewis Hall update revealed

However, respected reporter David Ornstein has revealed this week that Baleba is due to miss the start of the 2026/27 campaign due to injury, and Romano has now confirmed that the Red Devils will not sign him this summer.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed: “The injury for Carlos Baleba is making things more complicated. So Man United at the moment are not proceeding with the Carlos Baleba deal.”

READ MORE: Have Manchester United made the signing of the season?

Regarding Hall, Romano has acknowledged that the Newcastle star is a “target” and he has been on Man Utd’s “list for a long time”, but the current “answer” from the Magpies is that they “want the player to stay”.

And Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has confirmed that this message was sent to Man Utd after their ‘initial enquiry’ to Newcastle over signing Hall.

Downie explained: ‘Newcastle United have told Manchester United that full-back Lewis Hall is not for sale this summer, after an initial enquiry was rejected.

‘Manchester United are looking to strengthen at left-back this summer and 21-year-old England international Hall is a player they have long admired. But Newcastle turned down their enquiry two weeks ago, and are in the market to add another full-back themselves.’

READ NEXT: £35m Tottenham star has now been ‘offered’ to Man Utd against De Zerbi’s wishes