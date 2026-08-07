Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero, who is an Arsenal target

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Arsenal will fail in their quest to bring Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are on the hunt for a new centre-back, with France international star William Saliba facing an extended spell on the sidelines due to a back injury.

Tottenham and Arsenal are bitter north London rivals, but that has not stopped the Gunners from trying to raid Spurs for Romero.

Romero is one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, but he wants to leave Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla reported on August 6 that Arsenal are pushing hard to sign Romero.

Pedulla wrote on his website: “We can add that in just a few minutes, direct contact has been established between Tottenham and Atletico Madrid to get to the heart of the matter.

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“Atletico is moving forward, and an agreement with Cuti would not be a problem.

“It’s the same deal Inter reached last Friday (after previously reaching an agreement worth around €40 million for his transfer with Tottenham).

“We explained that it was a way to get ahead of the competition, but that the deal would be unlocked by a sale, a top priority.

“Pavard in particular offered to the entire world but without much appeal; furthermore, the Frenchman has so far rejected the few offers the Nerazzurri have received.

“And so, it was inevitable that competition would return: Atletico Madrid had started with a lower price for the player, and will have to reach at least the famous €40 million.

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“Arsenal have also been pushing hard for Romero in recent days, but relations with Tottenham have been frosty for years.

“We’ll have to wait for the final steps, but right now, Atlético are leading the race for the Argentine central defender.”

Transfer guru Romano has confirmed that Arsenal have been in contact with the agents of Romero, but the Italian journalist has said that Tottenham are not keen on selling the Argentina international centre-back to their Premier League rivals.

Tottenham stance on selling Cristian Romero to Arsenal

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Arsenal spoke to the agents of Cuti Romero.

“Arsenal asked for information on Cuti Romero.

“What’s the point?

“The relationship, Arsenal Tottenham is obviously a complicated relationship.

“Way easier for Tottenham to give the green light to Atletico Madrid.

“My understanding is that the clear favourites to sign Cuti Romero now are Atletico Madrid.

“The player is negotiating with them.

“Atletico Madrid are negotiating with Tottenham.

“So, Atletico are on it.

“Inter had an agreement with Tottenham for some time, but Inter, if they do not sell Benjamin Pavard, they can’t proceed, and also they still don’t have an agreement on the contract.

“So, this depends on the outgoings for Inter.

“Atletico Madrid are already in negotiations.

“Arsenal asked for information, but Tottenham don’t want to sell to Arsenal.

“So, the only way would be an historical green light from Tottenham to Arsenal.

“Let’s see what’s going to happen on that one, but I expect Arsenal to go for a centre-back.”

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