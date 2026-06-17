Manchester United are closing in on one summer signing, while Liverpool should be expected to fend off firm interest elsewhere in a World Cup star…

With so much transfer talk doing the rounds, we’re here again through the summer to sift through the bullsh*t and highlight the whispers that might have some substance.

Each day we’re ranking the top 20 rumours involving Premier League clubs, the higher the link, the more likely we feel they are to become done deals.

So we start with the tittle-tattle…

20) Manuel Ugarte – Manchester United to AC Milan

United have apparently offered the Uruguay midfielder to Milan, who have already done the Red Devils a favour by saving them a few quid on Ruben Amorim’s compo. Having worked with Ugarte at United, we assume Amorim would urge Milan to swerve United’s offer, but this is a not a man who always makes the smart choice. Even for him, though, this would be monumentally daft. United won’t get rid of Ugarte that easily.

19) Darwin Nunez – Al-Hilal to Liverpool

So dour were Liverpool to watch last season, they made many fans pine for a return of Captain Chaos. Which could happen if Nunez and Al-Hilal rip up their contract, the Uruguayan having been left out of their squad for the second half of last season. Sorry, we just can’t see it, but we’d be happy to be wrong.

18) Marcus Rashford – Manchester United to Barcelona

Not only have Barca refused the chance to sign Rashford for £26million, they have already spent three times that amount on the winger’s rival for an England place. Some slap in the face, that, even if there are noises suggesting Barca are of the belief that they can pull United’s pants down to keep Rashford where he wants to be. Of course, United would be daft to even consider it which, apparently, they aren’t. So the England star will be heading elsewhere.

17) Lewis Hall – Newcastle to Chelsea

Chelsea are being linked with Hall after Cucurella made a swift exit for Real Madrid, and the Newcastle defender is certainly being eyed by the vultures circling St James’ Park. So a return to his boyhood club could make sense, but we suspect Chelsea might at least try to appear a little more clever than simply buying back a player they sold three years ago.

16) Enzo Fernandez – Chelsea to Real Madrid

You just know Fernandez was green with envy when Marc Cucurella got the move he craves, and Real could yet come back for the Argentina midfielder. But we cannot see them stumping up the kind of cash Chelsea would demand for a player they paid £107million for in 2023. Fernandez’s behaviour towards the end of the window could be interesting…

15) Adam Wharton – Crystal Palace to Chelsea

It’s pretty quiet around the Palace midfielder for whom we anticipated a big market this summer. That could yet materialise, with Liverpool and Chelsea most closely linked. But both have issues to resolve before they can talk to Palace in terms the Eagles might be receptive to.

14) Sandro Tonali – Newcastle to Tottenham Hotspur

Tonali’s agent has been trying to manufacture a move out of Newcastle since at least the start of the year, with Spurs the latest club to be linked with the Italian. So, obviously, it could be another ruse to spark some action elsewhere, but there does seem to be some basis in these reports, even if Spurs haven’t even started on the hard bit: negotiating with Newcastle.

13) Crysencio Summerville – West Ham to Manchester United



Ooh, this is fresh… apparently, United are talking to West Ham about their winger as they look to strengthen their options on the left. That isn’t one of United’s top two priorities this summer but we assume they see an opportunity in the Hammers’ relegation. Summerville, currently starting for Netherlands at the World Cup, is valued at £50million but United can afford to wait for time to motivate the Irons to come down on that figure.

12) Morgan Rogers – Aston Villa to Arsenal

At least half of the Big Six is keen on Rogers, who Villa are open to selling for the right price. Which, apparently and entirely reasonably, is above £80million. This, we reckon, is Rogers’ most likely move this summer.

11) Emiliano Martinez – Aston Villa to Juventus

Juve are looking for a top-class goalkeeper, having looked at Alisson and Jordan Pickford. Either of whom we could see keeping guard of the Old Lady’s goal. But Martinez is perhaps more available than either of the Merseyside-based stoppers and personal terms are already said to have been agreed. Villa have proven to be no pushovers when it comes to Martinez, though, so Juve need to act decisively.

10) James Trafford – Manchester City to Newcastle

After being taken in by Pep Guardiola a year ago, the England goalkeeper knows he has to get away from the City bench this summer. Newcastle don’t hold a grudge for being turned down when Trafford returned to his boyhood team, but they are not the only club interested. Spurs are also being linked. This could come down to who creates room in their goal for Trafford quickest.

9) Hayden Hackney – Middlesbrough to Everton

This one appeared to be almost done but Boro and Everton still seem some way off on the fee, with the Toffees seeing the offer an £18million package rejected. Boro, apparently, want something closer to £20million plus £5million in add-ons, which puts enough distance between them and Everton for other clubs to swoop in.

8) Yan Diomande – RB Leipzig to Liverpool

Liverpool may regret not getting this one done before the World Cup because his price could rise significantly if he maintains the form he showed in Ivory Coast’s opener. PSG are also keen but they have a chain involving Bradley Barcola and Liverpool are said to be offering more money. It should be enough, we think, unless Diomande’s World Cup form tempts a rival suitor to offer silly money.

7) Jack Grealish – Manchester City to Everton

Grealish enjoyed his season at Everton, who certainly enjoyed having him. So another year on loan with the Toffees seems to suit all parties. Though we also aren’t ruling out something coming out of the blue for the England star.

6) Mateus Fernandes – West Ham to Manchester United

The most likely mover of the two Hammers players to be linked with United, because the Red Devils’ need for midfielders is greater, while Fernandes seems the savvier buy. Again, though, the only way this gets done quickly is if another of the Portugal star’s suitors makes a decisive offer, prompting United to pull their finger out rather than squeeze the relegated Irons all they can.

5) Victor Munoz – Osasuna to Newcastle

Munoz is said to have been identified by Newcastle as their preferred replacement for Anthony Gordon and they want a deal done sharpish before anyone else catches sight of the winger at the World Cup with Spain. But a deal isn’t easy to do, what with Real Madrid’s stake in the 22-year-old. But the desire seems to be there among all parties for Munoz to move to Newcastle for around £35million.

4) Luka Vuskovic – Tottenham Hotspur to Brighton

The Seagulls could be getting their hands on one of the best young defensive prospects in Europe – but Tottenham are digging in. Latest reports suggest Spurs have turned down a £35million offer for a youngster yet to wear their colours. Brighton will expect a sizeable difference between whatever they might pay for Vuskovic and the amount they bank for van Hecke. Given each club is highly motivated to sign the other’s player, we’d expect them to find common ground.

3) Elliot Anderson – Nottingham Forest to Manchester City

City have seen a couple of offers rejected, the latest being £106million plus add-ons that could take the fee to £120million. We cannot see City getting this far only to walk away. This will get done, but it probably won’t be swift.

2) Jan Paul van Hecke – Brighton to Tottenham Hotspur

Third time lucky for Spurs, apparently, with a £52million offer reportedly accepted by Brighton. We do wonder, though, if the Seagulls might yet make things awkward for as long as Spurs continue to insist on a similar amount for Vuskovic.

1) Ederson – Atalanta to Manchester United

All done bar the signing, apparently. United seem to have got a good deal for a midfielder who could prove to be one of their most important signings of a busy summer.