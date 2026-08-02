According to reports, Chelsea have fended off competition from Arsenal and others to keep Joao Pedro, while they have an ‘agreement’ for another transfer.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea have been active in this summer’s transfer window following their disappointing 2025/26 campaign and the appointment of new manager Xabi Alonso.

The Blues are close to overtaking Tottenham Hotspur as this summer’s biggest spenders in Europe, but they have sold well to recoup around £113m.

Alonso’s side have already offloaded Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Garnacho, Andrey Santos and Tyrique George this summer, but they have been less keen to let certain other players leave.

This has been the case with Pedro, who was one of Chelsea’s standout performers during the 2025/26 season following his move from Brighton.

Pedro shone for the Blues in his debut season, and he has been attracting interest from across Europe in recent weeks.

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On Saturday, a report claimed Arsenal were making a bold move to sign Pedro, but journalist Nicolo Schira has now reported that he has agreed to extend his contract with Chelsea.

Schira said on X: ‘Excl. – Done Deal! #JoaoPedro is set to extend his contract with #Chelsea until 2033 + option and he will also receive an important increase in salary.

‘#CFC turned down PSG, Barça and Arsenal bids in the last weeks for the brazilian forward, who is considered non-transferable.’

Chelsea edge closer to another transfer

After confirming the arrival of Danny Welbeck on Saturday, Jordan Henderson will be Chelsea’s next signing, and Rayo Vallecano left-back Pep Chavarria could also join the Blues this summer.

Chavarria has been linked with Chelsea throughout this summer’s transfer window because he has been identified as a replacement for Cucurella.

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Talks had stalled in recent weeks as Chelsea were refusing to overpay to land their leading target, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that they have now made an improved bid for him.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “Chelsea have sent a new bid today to Rayo Vallecano for Pep Chavarria.

“The negotiation is ongoing, Chelsea are careful until the very end because the negotiation has been more complicated than expected with Rayo Vallecano over recent weeks.

“But the player is pushing to go to Chelsea, the player has an agreement with Chelsea and Chelsea are quite optimistic after sending a new proposal and getting closer with Rayo to find a solution.

“It’s not closed yet but it’s getting closer.”

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