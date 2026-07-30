What does every Premier League club need before the 2026/27 season starts? That is the big question we hope to answer here.

We have gone through all 20 teams ahead of the new campaign and identified the one position each club most needs to strengthen, starting with Arsenal and their blatant need for an elite left-winger, even after the signing of Christos Tzolis.

If you’re not quite up to date with everything that’s happened so far this summer, you can view every completed Premier League transfer here.

Arsenal: Left-winger

Buying a player to stop Declan Rice from completely burning out would be lovely, namely Bruno Guimaraes, but Arsenal’s weakest position is undoubtedly left wing.

Gabriel Martinelli scored only one Premier League goal last season and Christos Tzolis is a new signing from the Belgian Pro League. That just doesn’t feel like enough. Mikel Arteta backing Tzolis to become a world-class player might work out just fine, but it would feel like a naive decision.

We have all seen the Vinicius Junior links and, my word, are they dreamy for Arsenal fans. It would take some doing for this move to happen and no bid has been made yet as Real Madrid and Vinicius discuss a new contract. There is a decent chance Arsenal’s name has been thrown into the mix as a negotiating tactic by Vini’s camp, but the fact the interest was first reported by David Ornstein might alleviate those concerns.

Signing Vini would go beyond being a statement from the Premier League champions, but with a deal looking unlikely, it is important they get their finger out and finally add an X-factor in attack.

Chelsea beat Arsenal to Morgan Rogers by paying over the odds and distorting the market in the process. PSG now want around £120million for Bradley Barcola, who will likely become a British-record signing for Liverpool, while Yan Diomande is off to Real Madrid. It is beginning to look a little bleak for Andrea Berta and co.

Athletic Club’s Nico Williams is a fantastic player and someone Arsenal admire, but his injury record makes him a significant risk. Rafael Leao, meanwhile, probably does not offer enough defensively for Arteta to seriously consider him.

It truly is a conundrum for the Gunners. But if they sign an elite left-winger, they will be very difficult to beat in both the Premier League and Champions League.

READ MORE: Ten best wingers available this summer: No Vini Jr as Arsenal, Liverpool eye statement signings

Aston Villa: No. 10

As mentioned above, Morgan Rogers is now a Chelsea player, which has left not only Arsenal scratching their collective heads but Aston Villa searching for a replacement.

Finding someone capable of adequately replacing Rogers is easier said than done, but it is absolutely Unai Emery’s top priority.

It’s pretty difficult to gauge what calibre of player Villa can attract, even with Champions League football. Someone like Bradley Barcola is clearly out of reach amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool, unlike Morgan Gibbs-White.

He might not be as glamorous a signing as Barcola – a France international and still only 23 – but Gibbs-White is a like-for-like Rogers replacement and already proven in the Premier League.

It almost makes too much sense. Gibbs-White is the best attacking midfielder available this summer. He will cost a fortune, though. And negotiate with Evangelos Marinakis at your own peril.

Bournemouth: Centre-back/right-back

So… Ben White? Okay. Perfect.

After selling Marcos Senesi a year on from losing Dean Huijsen and Illia Zabarnyi, then replacing him with the rather disappointing Bafode Diakite, it feels like a centre-back should be Bournemouth’s top priority before the season kicks off.

Having said that, Alex Jimenez has been sent packing back to Italy after the Cherries activated their obligation to buy from AC Milan because, well, you probably know why. That leaves a gap that needs filling, with Adam Smith surely no longer the answer at the age of 35.

We will recommend a signing, and that signing is Arsenal’s Ben White. He is a natural centre-back but has played right-back since 2022/23 and, most importantly, is a very good player – especially for a mid-table Premier League side.

There has also been plenty of noise surrounding Benfica’s Antonio Silva, who would represent a real statement signing.

Brentford: An actual left-back

Given Brentford’s lack of natural left-back options, this felt like a no-brainer for a team that actually need to do very little in the summer transfer window.

Keane Lewis-Potter’s performances have not gone unnoticed and Aaron Hickey is finally nearing full fitness, but this is surely the most obvious pick on the list, isn’t it?

An offer has reportedly been made for El Hadji Malick Diouf, but West Ham are understandably reluctant to sell. That would be a very nice signing indeed.

Brighton: Centre-forward

Danny Welbeck’s shock move to Chelsea leaves an unfortunate void in Brighton’s attack and it is now up to Fabian Hurzeler to find a replacement. He might already have the ideal candidate at the club, with Georginio Rutter, Charalampos Kostoulas and Stefanos Tzimas waiting in the wings, while Evan Ferguson is back after an underwhelming loan spell at AS Roma.

Tzimas tore his cruciate ligament in December, Kostoulas is only 19, we’re not even sure Rutter is an out-and-out striker at this point, and Ferguson’s development has plateaued dramatically.

We do like Kostoulas, but it feels like Brighton need more of a focal point up front – someone who can come straight in and replace Welbeck as a like-for-like.

Chelsea: Goalkeeper

Maxence Lacroix fixes a major problem for Xabi Alonso’s Chelsea with his ability to operate in a back three, a role he performs at the highest level. The Frenchman is a perfect fit for that system, if Alonso continues to favour three centre-backs over four, as he did at Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid.

That once again leaves Chelsea in need of a top-class goalkeeper.

We are well aware of Mike Penders’ existence. He is a fantastic young goalkeeper and absolutely deserves a chance ahead of Robert Sanchez after an impressive season on loan at Strasbourg, where now third-choice goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen is reportedly joining, making it three seasons in a row that the Blues have sent a back-up goalkeeper to their sister club.

We would not be against Penders becoming Chelsea’s No.1 this season, but with Alonso seemingly looking to recruit more experience, as shown by the expected arrivals of Jordan Henderson and Danny Welbeck, an established international goalkeeper feels like the right next step.

Chelsea’s reluctance to meet AC Milan’s demands for Mike Maignan last summer was bizarre, but someone of his calibre and reputation would be a signing that makes perfect sense for Alonso and his new side.

Coventry City: No. 6

Just look at the impact Granit Xhaka had at Sunderland. That alone should convince Coventry to pursue a midfielder with Premier League and international pedigree.

Finding another Xhaka is easier said than done, but if they can pull it off, Coventry will give themselves an excellent chance of staying up.

Crystal Palace: Centre-back

Palace fans are in for a very interesting season with new manager Pierre Sage at the helm after his incredible success with RC Lens and, in truth, they look a little short in most positions.

Oscar Mingueza arriving on a free as Palace’s only signing so far rather emphasises why Oliver Glasner left and makes it painfully clear that Sage needs plenty more new faces ahead of a season in four competitions, including the Europa League.

The impending departure of Lacroix to Chelsea makes signing a new centre-back even more crucial than it already was. It is pivotal that Palace get this one right. Replacing Joachim Andersen last summer was one thing, but now they have also lost club captain Marc Guehi and Lacroix.

Would it be mental to put the Eagles into We Fear For Them territory?

Everton: Right-back

Jake O’Brien has done an admirable job, but it’s time for David Moyes to sign a long-term right-back. Nathan Patterson has not lived up to expectations and putting James Garner there wastes his central-midfield capabilities. Everton’s priority almost feels too obvious that we are second guessing ourselves.

Similar to Crystal Palace, you could argue there isn’t a position Everton couldn’t improve and if Iliman Ndiaye leaves, replacing him will obviously become urgent.

As things stand, finding a long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman should be what Moyes is focusing on.

Fulham: Attackers

After a quick look at Fulham’s squad, we’re now wondering what position they don’t need to strengthen.

Alvaro Arbeloa is in as Marco Silva’s replacement and that alone makes us feel very anxious for the Cottagers. With Arbeloa targeting a bunch of Real Madrid youngsters he already knows, it feels like there is a recipe for disaster brewing. We’re not saying relegation. We’re also not not saying relegation.

Anyhow, Fulham’s current centre-back options are Calvin Bassey, Jorge Cuenca and Joachim Andersen. Not very deep, that. They have two right-backs and two left-backs, which is fine. The midfield looks decent enough in terms of numbers and there is certainly enough Premier League quality in there. Arbeloa’s attack, though, needs work.

One of the Madridistas Arbeloa is keen on is Gonzalo Garcia, and that certainly would be interesting. What we do know is that Raul Jimenez is gone and needs replacing, with Rodrigo Muniz and Jonah Kusi-Asare simply not enough.

Fulham also need more out wide. Kevin and Oscar Bobb are good players, but an injury to either of them and suddenly they are looking very light.

Kusi-Asare, who spent 2025/26 on loan at Craven Cottage, is the club’s only summer 2026 signing. We can sympathise with that because of the managerial search, but there is a real Sleepwalking Towards Relegation fear surrounding Fulham.

Hull City: Centre-back

While a Xhaka-like addition wouldn’t go amiss, it’s clear from Hull’s astonishing defensive numbers in the 2025/26 Championship that they will be punished in the top flight if they do not bring in a commanding centre-back. Or three.

Last season, Sergej Jakirovic’s side posted an expected goals against figure of 82.5 – the second-highest in the Championship – yet somehow conceded 19.5 fewer goals than expected.

We don’t quite know how they pulled that off, but we do know they won’t be as fortunate in the Premier League.

Ipswich: No. 6

Ipswich conceded 82 goals in the 2024/25 Premier League, a huge reason they went down at the first time of asking. In a reverse of Hull’s priority, we reckon they should follow Sunderland’s lead – just like Coventry – by signing an experienced No.6, albeit one with more defensive nous to help protect their back line.

Gary O’Neil’s side need to keep going in the transfer market if they are to avoid the same fate as two seasons ago. They have made some handy attacking signings and bringing in Issa Diop was smart business, but if they could just go out and sign the next N’Golo Kante, that would be great. You’re welcome.

Leeds United: No. 10

Harry Wilson already solves a big problem for Daniel Farke. His output for Fulham last season was outstanding, registering 10 goals and seven assists in 36 Premier League appearances.

The Welshman adds goals from the wide areas and is capable of playing as a No.10, but it goes without saying that he is in his element on the right, where he can cut inside onto that outrageous left foot of his.

A goalkeeper was undoubtedly Leeds’ top priority and they have addressed that long-standing problem position by reportedly agreeing a deal for Manchester City and England star James Trafford in what is already a contender for signing of the season.

What Leeds should focus on now is another goalscorer: someone capable of usurping Dominic Calvert-Lewin or a versatile, pacey No.10. The Whites have been strongly linked with Julian Brandt, who is a terrific option and someone Leeds would be mad to turn down.

Getting more technical quality around DCL up front feels like the bigger priority, and if Farke can also find someone quicker and more direct to play alongside Brandt, Leeds will be a frightening team.

Liverpool: Right-winger

Replacing Mohamed Salah was never going to be easy, but it is certainly easier than everyone expected after a disappointing 2025/26 campaign from the Egyptian king.

Victor Munoz was swiftly recruited from under Newcastle United’s noses to help replace Salah, yet Liverpool still need someone we already view as elite rather than a player with the potential to become elite.

Liverpool’s best left-wing option is probably Rio Ngumoha, which is both hilarious and exciting, while the right flank is very much up for grabs. Bradley Barcola looks extremely likely and would be a fantastic signing. For £125million-plus, though? The jury is most certainly out. Especially since he plays mostly off the left.

Manchester City: Right-back

Matheus Nunes continues to prove everybody wrong as a fantastic right-back, yet we aren’t sure what Enzo Maresca’s long-term plan is for the position. We feel Pep Guardiola’s successor will ultimately prefer a natural defender there.

Tino Livramento has been linked for a while and would be a solid addition, but his injury record is a major concern. It has so far put Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United off spending big on the Newcastle defender.

Whether it’s Livramento or not, signing a right-back should be Maresca’s priority… until Real Madrid sign Rodri. If that happens, everything changes and City will accelerate their pursuit of Morocco starlet Ayyoub Bouaddi.

Manchester United: Right-back

Both Manchester clubs should sign a new right-back, we reckon. We actually think United need a left-back as well and see Newcastle’s Lewis Hall as the ideal candidate, but Luke Shaw has played well under Michael Carrick, while Patrick Dorgu, Harry Amass and Diego Leon are also options. Carrick’s two right-backs, Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot, are natural fits on the left and provide solid cover.

Right-back, though, is where we think Manchester United have the bigger issue.

Dalot and Mazraoui are perfectly serviceable there, but neither feels like the long-term answer, making an upgrade the priority after Carrick filled the Casemiro-shaped hole in midfield by signing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

A third midfielder is also on the agenda and a natural left-winger would not go amiss, although Marcus Rashford is back and it remains unclear how much interest there is in signing him. But if United add a top-class right-back to a starting XI that is shaping up nicely, they will head into 2026/27 looking like a very well-rounded side.

Newcastle United: No. 6

Losing Sandro Tonali was a bitter blow, especially to a direct rival in Tottenham rather than Arsenal or Manchester City, but it will not sting nearly as much as losing Alexander Isak to Liverpool last summer.

You cannot blame Tonali for wanting out and, salary aside, you probably can blame him for choosing Tottenham after back-to-back 17th-place finishes.

Still, Spurs are on an upward trajectory under Roberto De Zerbi – a downward trajectory would literally have taken them into the Championship – and, with no European football this season, they have a great chance of enjoying a successful campaign.

Newcastle are in a similar position in that respect but, for all of their riches, it is quite a gloomy place to be right now. The Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules are significantly holding the Saudi Arabian-owned club back, making the sales of star players like Tonali and Anthony Gordon almost necessary. With around £170million generated through player sales this summer, Newcastle have been able to reinvest in several new faces.

Bazoumana Toure has strengthened Eddie Howe’s winger options in a £40million deal, Ewen Jaouen (£18m) is a promising young goalkeeper, while Sean Steur (£20.5m) and Aladji Bamba (£30m) are young midfielders capable of making an instant impact.

Those two teenagers are not enough to replace Tonali on their own and, with club captain and talismanic midfield engine Bruno Guimaraes eager to join Arsenal, it is clear where Newcastle’s priority lies in the final month of the transfer window.

They need a combative midfielder to sit in front of the back four. Someone with Tonali’s physicality but the technical quality to match. The options are not great, but the Magpies would not regret breaking the bank for someone like Adam Wharton or Angelo Stiller.

Nottingham Forest: Wing-back

Forest were a tricky one. Could they upgrade on Matz Sels in goal? Sure. Has Elliot Anderson been properly replaced? No, but that is an almost impossible task. They could also improve their striker options, but they currently have Chris Wood, Igor Jesus, Taiwo Awoniyi and Arnaud Kalimuendo.

The biggest priority, though, is another centre-back capable of thriving in a back three, which Oliver Glasner will likely favour after so much success using the system at Crystal Palace. That said, the Austrian is flexible enough to switch to a back four when required.

Sporting CP’s Ousmane Diomande is reportedly close to joining. Even so, we think Glasner is still one centre-back short of having the defensive depth he ideally wants.

Saying that, a wing-back like Daniel Munoz would be absolutely perfect.

Nico Williams is more than capable of being a Forest starter at either right or left wing-back and, whichever side Glasner prefers him on, the club should recruit someone for the other flank.

Munoz was a revelation on the right under Glasner at Selhurst Park, and a player of that mould should be Forest’s new head coach’s top priority.

Sunderland: No. 10

Sunderland’s transfer priority wasn’t easy to pin down after an impressive 2025/26 campaign, but the underlying numbers and their lack of depth in attacking midfield made it the standout position.

Enzo Le Fee has done pretty well in the Premier League and has probably been deployed deeper than he would have preferred, but it has been for the greater good of the team.

With Europa League football around the corner, Sunderland have gone about their summer business very quietly after last year’s crazy spending spree upon their return to Our League, only adding Thomas Meunier on a free transfer so far.

There is a distinct lack of creativity throughout Regis Le Bris’ side, which resulted in just 396 shots in the Premier League last season, the fewest of the non-relegated clubs, while only Wolves and Burnley posted a lower expected goals tally.

Le Fee finished the campaign with 53 chances created, 19 more than Granit Xhaka in second, with defenders Trai Hume and Nordi Mukiele just behind him. So, yep, it’s pretty clear what Sunderland need.

Tottenham: Centre-forward

Tottenham are very likely to sign Savinho, who has told Manchester City he is desperate to make the move. Even if we were predicting that transfer was not going to happen, we would still say a new centre-forward should be Roberto De Zerbi’s top priority.

Richarlison is not a bad footballer by any stretch, but we’re not convinced he should be starting for a ‘Big Six’ club (one that has finished one place above the relegation zone in each of the previous two seasons). Dominic Solanke, meanwhile, is simply too injury-prone to be relied upon, which is a real shame.

Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi is the obvious standout candidate and would be a real statement signing for Spurs after shelling out around £230million on Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke, on top of adding Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson on free transfers.

There are no attacking signings in that group for a team in desperate need of strengthening up front. De Zerbi is not short of options in the wide areas – it might be more quantity than quality, to be fair – but he does not have enough with Richarlison and Solanke competing for the starting spot when both are fit at the same time, which is a very rare occurrence.

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