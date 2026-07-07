Sandro Tonali slammed over ‘crazy’ Tottenham move – ‘Do me a favour!’

Sandro Tonali has been accused of just joining Spurs ‘for the big bucks’ and not for his so-called desire to play in the ‘great atmosphere’ at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The north London club smashed their transfer record for the second time in a matter of days after securing the £100million capture of the Italy international from Premier League rivals Newcastle.

However, talkSPORT presenter Gabby Agbonlahor is having none of Tonali‘s ‘real reason’ for making the switch to down to the capital.

Tonali expressed his excitement to play at the home of Tottenham in his first interview as a Spurs player, to which host Jeff Stelling quipped: “He could have done that as a Newcastle player.”

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Tonali said: “I can’t wait to play in this stadium. Because I played against with AC Milan in the Champions League [and] Newcastle. I found the atmosphere great; I found every time the full stadium.”

Former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor lashed out at Tonali’s comments, however, stating: “Atmosphere? Do me a favour!”. Don’t make me laugh.

“I went to the game last season, Spurs against Aston Villa. The quietest stadium I’ve probably ever been to. Zero atmosphere.

“You’ve [Tonali] gone for the big bucks; you’ve gone for the money that Newcastle probably wouldn’t give you.

“To leave Newcastle to go to Spurs is a crazy decision. Let’s just call it as it is.”

Agbonlahor takes other Tottenham signings to task

Tonali wasn’t the only one new Spurs signing to get the treatment from Agbonlahor, though, with Marcos Senesi and Andy Robertson also criticised after their free transfer moves this summer.

Indeed, Agbonlahor added on talkSPORT: “Senesi, same. You’ve gone there on a free transfer for the money. Andy Robertson, you’ve gone there for the money. So has Tonali for the money. Do me a favour. The stadium…”

Agbonlahor at least agreed with Stelling’s assessment that Roberto De Zerbi played some part on Tonali’s decision to make the switch to north London.

He added: “One thing I will say: Italian manager in De Zerbi, I’ll give him that.

“But really, Jeff, he’s gone for the big, big bucks. Spurs have got money to spend…as a Spurs fan, would I want players coming for the money? That seems to be happening.”

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Tottenham are not expected to stop at Tonali, Senesi, Robertson, Jan Paul van Hecke, Martin Dubravka and Mateus Fernandes, though, with the club still in the market for a new left winger and striker.

Indeed, AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao has emerged as a top target to fill that troublesome left-wing spot that was vacated by club legend Son Heung-min last summer.