Tonali to Tottenham delay down to Newcastle but insider rules out Gibbs-White, Eze repeat

A fresh report has detailed why Sandro Tonali’s record-breaking £100million move to Tottenham Hotspur has not yet been officially announced, although there’s no need for panic in north London just yet.

The Italy international was filmed at a Milan airport on Thursday, as he flew to London to undergo a medical ahead of his switch to big-spending Spurs.

Tonali actually spoke to Sky Italy on his way through the airport and admitted the key role Tottenham boss Roberto De Zerbi has played in his imminent capture.

“De Zerbi played a huge role in this decision,” he said. “He deserves a lot of the credit.”

On what to expect from him at Tottenham, Tonali was measured as he added: “We have to take everything slowly, starting with the pre-season training camp.”

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While the delay is threatening to send some Tottenham fans into meltdown, given what happened when their moves for Morgan Gibbs-White and Eberechi Eze dramatically fell through last summer, it’s now being reported that the delay is down to Newcastle announcing a new signing of their own.

Indeed, a post from Hotspur Lane on X stated: “Rumours circulating that the reason for the delay for the Sandro Tonali announcement is due to #THFC having to wait for Newcastle to announce their signing of Bazoumana Toure…🤷‍♂️

“If the player has signed the contract, which it seems like he has, I’ve got no idea why we have to announce it Newcastle’s terms.”

Tottenham insider insists Tonali announcement is close

Meanwhile, Spurs insider Paul O’Keefe has confirmed that the deal is still very much in place and that there is no cause for panic.

Asked why the announcement had not yet come through despite the transfer being agreed days ago, O’Keefe was straightforward: “Everything is ready to go. Just have to be patient.”

In a follow-up reply, he added: “There is a reason but nothing to worry about.”

The Athletic have also broken down the figures behind the transfer, with Tottenham expected to pay £92.5m up front with a further £7.5m in achievable add-ons for the 26-year-old.

The impressive addition of Tonali will see the club smash their transfer record twice in a matter of days, while also taking their spending over £230m for the summer.

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Indeed, Tottenham, with the help of more capital coming in from majority owners the Lewis Family, are cooking on gas after snapping up Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Martin Dubravka on free transfers, while also adding Brighton centre-back Jan Paul van Hecke in a £52m deal and splashing out £85m on Mateus Fernandes.