Mexico coach fires warning to England ‘icon’ ahead of WC showdown – ‘We’ll try to neutralise him’

Mexico head coach Javier Aguirre wants his players to make England captain Harry Kane feel ‘uncomfortable’ and has promised they will ‘try to neutralise him’ in their World Cup last-16 match on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side face by far their toughest test of the tournament to date at Azteca Stadium, given that co-hosts Mexico have won all four of their games so far and are yet to concede a goal during the tournament.

Add in the altitude issues that have garnered so much publicity, and it appears that England have it all do to reach the quarter-finals.

One man who could very well have a say in sealing progress is Three Lions skipper Harry Kane, who bagged a brace in the last-32 win over DR Congo and has five goals for the tournament – two behind Golden Boot leaders Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

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And Aguirre says he is tasking several players in his Mexico side to stop Kane from rescuing England once again, telling reporters: “Harry Kane is a global icon.

“The goals he scored for Tottenham, Bayern, or for his national team, are those of a world-class player.

“A lad who is 1.88 metres tall, who, despite his size, has great skill with his feet, aerial ability, he has it all. Hard-working, he defends, he’s the captain. What more can I say about that lad?

“We’ll try to neutralise him, not just with the centre-backs but with the midfielder who comes forward, with help from the full-backs.

“We’ll try to make sure he’s not comfortable on the pitch when he drops deep to receive the ball, that he always has someone on him so he can’t create plays.”

Aguirre hits back at Guehi claims

Ahead of the match, England centre-back Marc Guehi named Mexico as ‘favourites’ for the contest, but Aguirre insists his side will need a ‘near perfect game’ to beat the Three Lions.

“You’re facing the fourth-ranked team in the world in FIFA, the 1966 World Cup champions. A team with a great league that feeds its national team,” Aguirre added.

“They’re a top team, so we’ll have to play almost a perfect game to beat them. We have to play even better than we have been and see if we have the bit of luck that always helps in these final stages.

“The English, historically, are fast. It’s true they have some very important players both in England and abroad. They’re a physically powerful team but they also play good football.

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“Since [Gareth] Southgate’s arrival, there’s been a change in their style of play and Tuchel continued it with his own nuances. They play in two ways – they’re fast, but they also overwhelm opponents with long balls and physical challenges when they can’t find space with their agility.

“The altitude and everything else are things I put aside. It’s 11 against 11, and the referee is there to consider what’s against the rules. I don’t dwell on those things.”