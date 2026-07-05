Jurgen Klopp to leave Red Bull as Romano announces Liverpool icon’s next job

Jurgen Klopp has decided to leave Red Bull to become the new head coach of the German national team, Fabrizio Romano has revealed.

Klopp ended his incredible nine-year spell at Liverpool in the summer of 2024 before becoming Red Bull’s global head of soccer in January 2025. Joining Red Bull in an executive role allowed the German to remain involved in elite European football without the day-to-day stress of managing a team.

Klopp has helped to develop and improve the teams operating within the Red Bull conglomerate, such as Leipzig, Salzburg, New York Red Bulls and Bragantino.

However, Klopp’s contract includes an exit clause for him to manage Germany at international level, and he intends to activate that clause.

On X, formerly Twitter, Romano dropped the following bombshell: ‘BREAKING: Jürgen Klopp as new Germany head coach, here we go!

‘Klopp has accepted to take over; long term contract details, project and RB Group exit still under discussion, but he will be the new head coach.

READ: Germany 2026 are now basically England and that’s got to hurt

‘RB considered Glasner as replacement but he signs at #NFFC. Klopp is back.’

On Friday, chiefs at the German Football Association – the DFB – reportedly told Julian Nagelsmann to either resign or be sacked following the country’s shock World Cup exit.

Germany were dumped out of the competition in the round of 32 by Paraguay, losing 4-3 on penalties.

Nagelsmann resigned on Saturday, which saw Klopp reveal: “Yes, I can confirm the talks. Things moved along quite quickly.

Klopp has confirmed Germany talks

“Julian has resigned and the DFB is working on a successor. And in the course of these considerations, they approached me.”

Klopp was heavily linked with the Real Madrid job earlier this year before Los Blancos president Florentino Perez decided to reunite with Jose Mourinho instead.

Klopp and his agent downplayed links with Madrid, with managing Germany widely understood to be his dream next role.

The 59-year-old is reluctant to take another club job as he has finally begun to spend more time with his family, though it will be interesting to see if managing Germany eventually prompts him to consider a U-turn on that stance.

Klopp will be tasked by the DFB with guiding Germany to major silverware on the international stage. They last won the World Cup in Brazil in 2014 and the Euros in 1996, while also lifting the Confederations Cup in 2017.

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