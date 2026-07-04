Man Utd signing fully agreed, but Fabrizio Romano explains why it’s ‘not official yet’

Manchester United have a major move in midfield wrapped up, though why there’s been no announcement from the club has been clarified by Fabrizio Romano.

The major talking point at Man Utd this summer is who will the club sign as part of their overhaul in central midfield?

Moves for Mateus Fernandes, Sandro Tonali and Elliot Anderson have come and gone, with the Red Devils citing the high cost of doing business as to why those deals didn’t take shape.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed moves will be explored for Alex Scott and Aurelien Tchouameni next. Both look difficult undertakings, with Man Utd’s wait to iron out midfield signings two and three looking like it will roll on and on.

The first to arrive – at least in theory – is Ederson by way of Atalanta. Man Utd wrapped up a club-to-club agreement worth €45m (€40.5m plus €4.5m in add-ons) with the Serie A side roughly one month ago.

Personal terms are sealed, a medical in New York has been passed, and Ederson himself has already spoken about the move.

When quizzed by reporters while at the World Cup late last month, Ederson stated: “Certainly, everything is almost done, but now I have to enjoy this moment. This is a wonderful experience and you have to enjoy the most.”

Yet we’re now into July and there’s still no announcement or official confirmation coming out of Man Utd.

When reporting on his YouTube channel, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano shed light on why that is, and insisted United fans need not fear.

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Why Ederson to Man Utd still isn’t official

“They (Man Utd) have a verbal agreement with Atalanta,” said the trusted reporter. “So the two clubs have an agreement since one month ago.

“But they’re waiting for Ederson to have the second part of his medical with Manchester United in England before approving everything.

“So verbal agreement club-to-club, documents prepared, first part of the medical [done] but waiting on the second part of the medical, the official one with Manchester United.

“That’s why Ederson to Man Utd is not official yet.”

The reason for the delay is slightly unfortunate for Man Utd given Ederson wasn’t originally selected in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad.

The midfielder was a late call-up after Roma full-back Wesley Franca suffered an injury on the eve of the tournament and was forced to withdraw.

In any case, what is clear is Ederson will become a Man Utd player, we just have to wait for Brazil’s campaign to come to an end before it’s official.

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