Man Utd signing ‘completed’ and ‘100 percent confirmed’ – Fabrizio Romano

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Manchester United have finalised the signing of a new midfielder, though why there’ll be a short delay before he arrives has now been clarified.

Man Utd will provide Michael Carrick with two and potentially even three new midfielders this summer. Casemiro is leaving via free agency, while Manuel Ugarte is up for sale, and with qualification to the Champions League ensuring United’s fixture list will be denser, top-class reinforcements are required.

Up first in the midfield rebuild is Ederson of Atalanta. The Brazilian gave total priority to the Red Devils during the month of May and quickly ironed out personal terms containing a five-year (four plus one) contract.

Club-to-club discussions with Atalanta ramped up once the Serie A side had overhauled their hierarchy and appointed a new sporting director (Cristiano Giuntoli) and agreed a deal with their next manager (Maurizio Sarri).

A package worth €45m (€40.5m plus €4.5m in add-ons) was sealed, and Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed the final documentation has been taken care of too.

Ederson to Man Utd is 100 per cent confirmed

“Manchester United and Atalanta have now completed all documents for €45m package deal for Ederson,” he wrote on X.

“All done and player set to sign later on this summer but all agreed with Ederson since May.

“First signing: 100% confirmed.”

The Premier League’s transfer window opens on June 15, and given Ederson is not in Brazil’s squad for the World Cup, you’d ordinarily expect to see him at Old Trafford on day one of the window.

However, as Romano alluded to and as other reports have verified, Ederson won’t officially be registered as a Man Utd player until early-July.

There hadn’t been a clear explanation put forward for the delay, until the Sun dropped their update on Friday, June 5.

Why Ederson arrival is slightly delayed

Their report clarified: ‘Despite Ederson’s £39m deal being finalised with Atalanta, the Brazilian midfielder’s transfer will only be fully processed in early July.

‘This is because Ederson is joining from an overseas club.

‘Italy’s transfer system and the international clearing systems (FIFA’s ITC) will not process his registration to the English FA until the standard international benchmark of July 1.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Mason Greenwood reaches transfer ‘agreement’ as Fabrizio Romano reveals Man Utd ‘heavy’ impact

* West Ham react to rumours Man Utd want to sign Mateus Fernandes

* Man Utd ‘favourites’ to sign Man City target and ‘ready’ to offer £80m for ‘next’ midfield signing

‘Ederson has agreed to become a United player, but he cannot legally be registered on their squad list until July.’

As mentioned, Man Utd now intend to sign one and potentially two more midfielders. They’re also looking for an addition at left-back and on the left wing too.

DON’T MISS: An incredible out-of-contract XI looking to earn moves at the 2026 World Cup