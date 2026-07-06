Man Utd medical this week as Fabrizio Romano insists €45m transfer deal ‘verbally agreed’

Manchester United are now expected to press on with the second part of the medical for Ederson after Brazil’s exit from the 2026 World Cup, with two reliable journalists confirming that a deal is in place for the Atalanta star to move to Old Trafford.

Man Utd agreed a deal with Atalanta for Ederson Silva long before the 2026 World Cup started.

Ederson was expected to be a Man Utd player by now, but a late call-up to the Brazil squad put a pause on the transfer.

Brazil, though, are now out of the World Cup, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side suffering a shock 2-0 defeat to Norway in the last 16.

Now that the 2026 World Cup is over for Ederson, Man Utd are now expected to accelerate the €45million (£38.5m) deal for the Atalanta star.

There have been wild rumours lately that the deal for Ederson to join Man Utd is off, but transfer guru Romano has dismissed the claim.

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Ederson Silva to Man Utd still on

Romano said about Ederson and Man Utd on his YouTube channel: “He did a very basic medical with Manchester United, a first part, but the real medical, the second part, must be checked after the World Cup in England, and that’s why Manchester United have not announced yet the Ederson deal.

“So, at the moment, still waiting on that second part of medical.

“So, it means that Manchester United want to make extra checks, and then Manchester United want to be 100% sure before signing off a deal that they verbally agreed but is still expensive – €40-45million (up to (£38.5m), add-ons included, so this is the Ederson situation.”

Another reliable journalist, Ben Jacobs, has added that Man Utd’s “plan” has always been to carry out Ederson’s medical after the World Cup, and that remains the case.

Jacobs posted on X at 10:09pm on July 5: “Manchester United’s plan has always been to carry out Ederson’s medical after the World Cup.

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“Even before he was called up, #MUFC planned to formalise the transfer in July.

“United sources deny the deal is off despite reports in Brazil. Ederson still set to join, subject to passing the medical.”

The Manchester Evening News’ Chief Manchester United correspondent, Tyrone Marshall, has also reported that there is no problem at all regarding Ederson and the Red Devils.

Marshall wrote on X at 8:22pm on July 5: “Ederson to Manchester United is still ON. Deal fully agreed with Atalanta for £35m fee + £3.8m in add-ons.

“Personal terms agreed for four-year deal and one-year option. Medical will take place once Brazil are out of the World Cup.”

According to TEAMtalk, the second part of the medical will be held in the coming days.

The reliable transfer news outlet has reported that Ederson is ‘expected to travel to England this week to undergo his medical after Brazil’s World Cup campaign came to an end’.

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