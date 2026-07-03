Fabrizio Romano reveals Arsenal’s ‘top target in midfield’ and claims Mikel Arteta ‘driving interest’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is personally keen on bringing Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal won the Premier League title last season and also reached the final of the Champions League.

However, Arsenal manager Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are keen on adding more quality players to the squad to maintain their competitiveness.

Signing a midfielder has emerged as a top priority for Arsenal, with Guimaraes a top target.

Arsenal have had a verbal offer for Guimaraes already turned down, with Newcastle adamant that they will not sell the midfielder.

Transfer guru Romano has brought an update on the future of the Brazil international midfielder.

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The Italian journalist has reported that after selling Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur and Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, Newcastle are not under financial pressure to sell another of their top stars in the summer transfer window.

Romano has also noted that the 28-year-old, who is playing for Brazil at the ongoing 2026 World Cup, is Arsenal’s top midfield target, with Arteta personally keen on a deal for him this summer.

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to sign Bruno Guimaraes

Romano said about Arsenal, Newcastle and Guimaraes on his YouTube channel: “Guys, obviously, Newcastle sold Sandro Tonali, Newcastle sold Anthony Gordon, so now Newcastle don’t have any intention to let Bruno Guimaraes go.

“At the same time, Arsenal had a bid rejected, £55million.

“Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the player, so what I can tell you in addition to all of this is that he really, really likes the player.

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“Mikel Arteta was driving this interest for Bruno Guimares internally.

“It’s not the first time Arsenal go for him.

“Even in the past, they were considering the possibility to go for Bruno Guimaraes.

“Always been a player appreciated by Arteta, but now with Newcastle, it’s not going to be an easy one at all because Newcastle again made money with Gordon, made money with Tonali, and they already told Bruno Guimaraes and they told people close to him that they want to keep the player.

“So, it’s not going to be easy at all for Arsenal to get it done.

“They could try again. I would not exclude that because Arsenal really consider Bruno the top target in midfield, but, at the moment, from Newcastle, the message is doors closed.

“So, let’s see what’s going to happen there.

“And the Bruno Guimares situation is this, as of today.”

Guimaraes has been on the books of Newcastle since January 2022 and is under contract at the Premier League club until the summer of 2028.

The Brazil international midfielder has scored 31 goals and given 32 assists in 195 matches in all competitions for Newcastle so far in his career.

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