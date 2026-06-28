Huge Arsenal transfer blow for Guimaraes as Newcastle claim there had been ‘no contact’

Arsenal have reportedly made ‘no contact’ to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes ‘until now’ amid claims of a ‘verbal offer’ from the Premier League champions.

The Gunners have made a new midfielder a priority this summer with Guimaraes and Morgan Rogers reportedly their top targets to improve that position.

The Athletic revealed earlier this week that Arsenal ‘have made a verbal offer’ with the bid ‘which was communicated to Newcastle through intermediaries, was worth less than £60million and has been rebuffed by the north east club.’

Ben Jacobs described it as a ‘similar exploratory approach’ to the one that Manchester United made before the transfer window opened on June 15.

Jacobs said on X: ‘Arsenal have had contact with Bruno Guimarães’ camp. A similar exploratory approach to one Manchester United made before the window opened.

‘No contact with Newcastle as of Thursday evening, nor do #NUFC wish to sell.’

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Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano also confirmed that Newcastle are not willing to sell the Brazil international to Arsenal this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I can confirm the information going around England, reported by Craig Hope about Newcastle, about Arsenal’s interest in Bruno Guimaraes.

“It’s true that Arsenal made an approach for Bruno Guimaraes. It was a direct approach on player side and club side with Newcastle, so Arsenal have reached out for Bruno Guimaraes. My understanding is that their intention was to try to approach for a deal around £55m, but Newcastle are not selling the player for that fee.

“Newcastle closed the doors to this approach from Arsenal. Now we will see if Arsenal return, if there is anything moving at the moment. Bruno Guimaraes is leaving everything in the hands of Newcastle, and he is respecting Newcastle.”

There has been ‘no contact’ from Arsenal for Guimaraes

And now The i Paper has claimed that a source has told them that Newcastle claim that there has been “no contact” from Arsenal for the Brazil international until now.

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Club sources also ‘dispute that there has been any sort of offer from Arsenal for the Brazil international’ with the report adding: ‘The i Paper has been told that Newcastle’s approach remains that they will “not entertain” offers for their key midfielder and the reports come against the backdrop of a player who is interested in signing a new contract at St James’ Park.

‘But that does not mean that there is nothing to worry about. Guimaraes’s intermediaries are clearly testing the water to see what kind of interest there would be in the 28-year-old, and interest from Premier League champions Arsenal – and the prospect of Champions League football – are likely to appeal.’

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