Bruno Guimaraes has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

According to reports, Arsenal have received a ‘green light’ over a deal for Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes as they plot an ‘£80m bid’.

In recent days, it has emerged that the Gunners are making a move to sign Guimaraes, who is a long-term target for the Premier League giants.

Guimaraes, who is only under contract until 2028, is among a host of Newcastle players who could follow Anthony Gordon in leaving following their failure to qualify for Europe, with Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall also linked with exits.

Arsenal are active in the transfer market after winning the Premier League but losing in the Champions League final, with a centre-midfielder and left winger among their priorities.

Earlier this week, a report claimed Arsenal have failed with an opening bid worth around £60m for Guimaraes, but they do plan on returning with an improved proposal.

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Now, Football Transfers are reporting that Arsenal made their first move for Guimaraes after he gave them the ‘green light’ to make contact with Newcastle, with the Gunners ‘granted permission’ to try to complete the signing.

While the report also states Arsenal are ‘not inclined to make a bid’ for Bournemouth’s Alex Scott as an alternative, they are said to have buy-in from Guimaraes.

The report explains:

‘And now FootballTransfers can exclusively reveal the bid came about after Guimaraes gave Arsenal the green light to explore a deal. ‘FootballTransfers understands Arsenal never approach a club regarding a potential transfer unless they have spoken to the player involved first.’

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Arsenal ‘plan £80m bid’ for Bruno Guimaraes

And our colleagues at TEAMtalk are reporting that the Gunners have ‘confidence’ over signing Guimaraes after holding talks with the midfielder’s representatives.

The same report claims Arsenal intend to offer £80m for Guimaraes after initially failing with a proposal worth around £60m, while Newcastle ‘remain adamant’ on their stance on selling him this summer.

The report explains:

‘Reports suggesting Arsenal have already submitted an offer worth less than £60million have been firmly dismissed by Newcastle sources. However, Arsenal are now working towards making an offer in the region of £80million. Whether that will be enough is another matter entirely. ‘Newcastle are refusing to place a public valuation on Guimaraes and remain adamant they have no desire to sell one of the club’s most influential players.’

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