A new report has revealed England’s starting XI for their final World Cup group game against Panama, with Thomas Tuchel making five changes.

Tuchel only made two changes to his starting XI for England’s second group game against Ghana, but he has forced into more switches for Saturday’s match against Panama.

England need to match or better Ghana’s result against Croatia to finish top of Group L, but they are not at full strength for the match against Panama.

This is partly due to injury, with reports in recent days confirming that Reece James, Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson are among those carrying knocks.

James’ issue is understood to be most serious, with it suggested that he could be out of England’s round of 32 match.

So, he is out of the starting XI to face Panama, while BBC Sport’s Sami Mokbel has reported that Rice has been ‘rested’.

According to Mokbel, England have made five changes, with Marcus Rashford, Morgan Rogers, Jarell Quansah, Nico O’Reilly and Bukayo Saka coming in.

The report explains:

‘England manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to rest Declan Rice for tonight’s World Cup match against Panama. Tuchel is also set to give Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka their first starts of the tournament, with Jarell Quansah expected to start at right-back.

‘Expected England XI: Pickford; Quansah, Konsa, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Bellingham, Rogers; Saka, Kane, Rashford.’

More to follow…