You’d think that the arrival of matchday three in the World Cup group stage, and with it the confirmed fate of teams and the agonising waits of others, would be enough to stave off the nonsense for a day or two.

You’d think that. But you’d be wrong. This might be the most nonsense we’ve had yet.

There’s supposed time-travellers and crack journalists who can’t even be bothered to look at a tournament bracket, there’s Scotland being so bad they’ve also been kicked out of the last two Euros, and The Sun throwing around cultural references that are, even by their standards, startlingly dated.

Mexican standoff

The big news from the World Cup? No, it’s not Brazil slapping Scotland silly, or South Africa emerging from that desperate opening performance to claim second spot in Group A. It is, of course, this from the Daily Star.

‘Time traveller’ leaks World Cup 2026 finalists in USA – and names shock winner

You know it’s a big and important story because it took two of the Daily Star’s crack team of journalists to write it.

Yes, this is sufficiently large that a Senior Sports Writer alone could not cover it. Not without the help of a Foreign Content Specialist.

It’s the real deal, all right.

A reported ‘time traveller’ has claimed he knows who will reach the final of World Cup 2026 and lift the trophy – because he was there.

This is definitely legit.

The mysterious TikTokker has said that the final will be contested by Argentina and Mexico.

Now you can see why it took two journalists; Woodward or Bernstein alone could never have watched and transcribed a batsh*t TikTok video.

The account named Tona Multiverso has shared a video supposedly recorded on July 19, 2026. It shows the final unfolding between the two South American nations in what’s supposed to be New Jersey’s MetLife stadium.

Slightly concerning that a Foreign Content Specialist thinks Mexico is in South America, but this is no time for nitpicking. Not when the news is this large.

And let’s not be too disparaging of their investigative credentials, because they are not about to let the wild claims made in the video go entirely unchallenged. Oh no.

The rather questionable footage shows the TikTok star inside the stadium, surrounded by fans from both sides. He watches on as the final heads to penalties after the game is said to have finished 1-1 in regulation time.

Yes, ‘questionable’ is one word for it.

The video’s validity, which isn’t worth much, is instantly tested when it shows one of the Mexican players falling over upon taking a penalty.

That’s where you take issue? TikTok videos from the future is one thing, but a Mexican John Terry is a flight of fancy too far?

The match ended 1–1 and now it’s all down to penalties. Look at the crowd, nobody can breathe. Mexico is one penalty away from winning the World Cup,’ he says to the camera. After an Argentine player misses the final penalty, Mexico are crowned champions and wild celebrations immediately break out inside the stadium – understandably so considering it’s their first ever World Cup triumph.

Their first ever fake TikTok World Cup triumph, anyway. But our crack duo are still busy exposing the video’s lack of bona fides.

However, the video’s thinly veiled fingerprints of artificial intelligence are hard to ignore. Commenters on the TikTok were less than impressed. One said: “Generated with AI,” while another added: “I can believe in time travel, but in Mexico reaching the final…” Are the ‘time traveller’s’ claims even a little bit legitimate? Of course not, but that doesn’t mean both teams couldn’t make a mark at this summer’s competition.

They could indeed both make a mark at this summer’s competition. And indeed have.

Argentina, the current world champions, look very likely to make the latter stages again, if not the final. Propelled by Lionel Messi, who already has five goals to his name at the tournament, they are probably a safe bet to go all the way once again. Mexico are also in good standing, having won both of their games so far against South Korea and South Africa. However, El Tricolour have never made it further than the quarter-finals at a World Cup.

Would it be too churlish at this point to note that those impressive results had in fact by time of publication already secured both teams the top spot in their respective groups and, er, a place on the same side of the knockout draw?

If the Foreign Content Specialist should have noticed that Mexico is not in South America, we feel a Senior Sports Writer should have spotted that one.

Euro vision

Troubled times for Scotland, who now face an anxious wait to see if they’ll reach the last 32 and – in all likelihood – unpleasant news at the end of that wait after losing 3-0 to Brazil in their final Group C game.

But it goes from bad to worse for Steve Clarke and the lads, according to the Mirror:

The defeat leaves Scotland sitting third in the group in their first major tournament appearance in nearly 30 years.

It was a brutal night, sure, but surely not so brutal that it retrospectively sees Scotland kicked out of Euros 2020 and 2024? Mind you, maybe striking a few of these group-stage exits from the record is the kindest thing for Scotland now.

One for the kids

Mediawatch is always cautious about being too harsh on the dusty, fossilised state of The Sun’s cultural references given our own well for such things stops abruptly at The Office Christmas Specials and somewhere around season 11 of The Simpsons, but it is nevertheless fascinating to us how desperately that newspaper in particular yearns for their, ahem, glory days of the 1970s and 1980s.

Imagine for even a single second watching Brazil v Scotland last night and this being what pops into your head.

WEE VINI… CRANKY!

The absolute state of both the wordplay and reference there. It really is a cry for help.

Storm warning

The Daily Mail have hit upon a theme today.

Scotland fans turn on manager Steve Clarke as he storms out of BBC interview and declares ‘I think we’re going home’ with their World Cup dream on its last breath Jurgen Klopp storms out of interview after being grilled on fellow pundit’s ‘racist’ remarks about Ivory Coast – with ex-Man United star describing team’s style as ‘African football’ and ‘a bit wild, not quite as tactical’ Cristiano Ronaldo storms out of interview after being asked about Lionel Messi – after opening up on ‘tough’ week of criticism

It is very hot, isn’t it?