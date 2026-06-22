Liverpool might have feared not being able to afford Yan Diomande, but a ‘clever transfer trick’ has landed them a ‘significant sum’.

There is also a ‘sly Mo Salah dig’ that the Reds might be interested in.

But first, a great deal of England World Cup fluff.

Noel rest for the wicked

Mediawatch would kindly suggest that this Sun front-page exclusive…

‘Noel Gallagher backs Sun’s campaign to make Wonderwall England’s official World Cup anthem after ‘magical’ singalong’

…is an absolute nonsense. Come back to us when Noel Gallagher doesn’t back a campaign to make one of his songs England’s official World Cup anthem. That would be quite the actual story.

He doesn’t even really back it. All he said was, “Wonderwall belongs to the people, and it was a magical moment between the people and the players. Best of luck to everyone who’s made the trip out there,” and Nick Parker had no England crises to report on.

But really it’s these three paragraphs which transport us back to the most glorious of Daily Mirror front pages from 1999:

‘Celebrities have also joined the clamour for the tune to be the team’s World Cup anthem. ‘TV presenter Rob Rinder said: “If our boys are going to bring football home, let’s give them a song that belongs to all of us!” ‘Singer Olly Murs added: “The players are singing it, the fans are singing it…we need an official England Wonderwall video! It already feels like the soundtrack to this World Cup.”‘

If those are the only two ‘celebrities’ whose support you can lean on in this ‘campaign’, it might not be worth it. Were Caprice, Darren Day and Simon Weston not available?

Slush money

The big exclusive in The Sun is actually brought to us by Tom Barclay: England have some slushie machines at their training ground in Kansas.

For those of you unaware of what a *checks notes* slushie(?) is, a welcome explainer from Barclay:

‘A slushie is usually made up of crushed ice and flavoured syrup, though England’s includes electrolytes to help them with the players’ recovery.’

Wow. Who knew? Apart from every f***er who has ever had a child or been a child.

‘Every day at the Swope Soccer Village facility in Missouri the machines have two different flavours for the players to choose from as they come off the training pitch. ‘Those have included a blue-coloured blueberry one, a red raspberry one and even a green one believed to be either apple or lime.’

The f*** is this half-arsed story?! Get back on the beat, interrogate your sources and find out exactly what flavour the green one is. Honestly, ‘believed to be,’ FFS.

‘Every day the drinks are given names punning off players in the squad.’

This should be good.

‘They include “Jordan Ice Pickford” after the No1 goalkeeper, “Ice, Rice Baby”, in reference to midfielder Declan Rice, “Freeze James” for right-back Reece James, as well as the wittily-titled “Jarell Thirst Quencher”, relating to back-up defender Jarell Quansah.’

Does feel like we could have worked those out without those clarifications, even if they are remarkably ‘wittily-titled’. But thanks.

‘Other names include Dan Brrrrrrn, Eberrrrrechi Eze, Ice Lolly Watkins, Marcus Rashberry, Cold Trafford (referencing goalie James Trafford) and Bluekayo Saka, because blue was the colour of that particular slushie.’

Yep, that’s about enough of that.

Mo problems

The Daily Mirror website has a wonderful palate cleanser for us:

‘Egypt manager breaks down in tears and makes sly Mo Salah dig after World Cup heroics’

Feels like a weird time to make a sly Mo Salah dig, after he became Egypt’s record World Cup scorer in their first ever win at the tournament. But Hossam Hassan is his own man so fair enough.

Of course, it was actually ‘a dig, seemingly, at the mishandling of Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah,’ something aimed ‘towards some of the tacticians that have had Salah at their disposal,’ rather than the player himself.

So categorically not a ‘sly Mo Salah dig’.

Sell on, sell on, with hope in your heart

Once Liverpool recover from that brutal takedown, they will be heartened to learn about this Daily Express website story:

‘Liverpool’s clever transfer trick pays off as medical takes place today’

That bloody committee has done it again. Just Michael Edwards doing Michael Edwards things. Someone stop Richard Hughes, so on and so forth.

Not only is this a ‘clever transfer trick’, but it’s going to help Liverpool ‘bank a significant sum’. That should certainly help in their pursuit of Yan Diomande!

Go on, let’s have it. The suspense is killing us. Notepads and pens at the ready as we learn from the transfer masters.

Bobby Clark is joining Derby for £6m and Liverpool are due 17.5 per cent of the fee through a sell-on clause/’clever transfer trick’. Which means the Reds are taking home just over £1m – truly ‘a significant sum’ in relative market terms.

Except now, after the big reveal…

‘While not a huge amount of money in the grand scheme of things, it will represent a welcome boost for Liverpool as they go in search of reinforcements in the summer market.’

It should pay for about one-hundredth of a Diomande. Those Liverpool geniuses just know all the tricks.

Shag, Gary, Kill

Fair play to The Sun website, who have tried some Daily Telegraph cosplay and done pretty well with this headline:

‘BBC have last laugh as ratings in podcast war vs Gary Lineker revealed’

Spare a thought for poor Lineker and his £14m Netflix deal to spent a few weeks in New York, talking to his mates, getting over 100,000 viewers per day, compared to the BBC’s Football Daily which has had ‘a peak of nearly 250,000 daily streams for the BBC with “episodes regularly bringing in more than 100,000 viewers on iPlayer alone”‘.

It’s some ‘last laugh’.

Neville’s advocate

‘Phil Neville: Harry Maguire couldn’t play in this side – Tuchel was right to ditch him’ – The Times.

The standfirst adds: ‘England head coach wants only fast, athletic centre backs who can defend man-to-man, unlike Manchester United who play compact, counterattacking football’

Ah, that’ll be why the fast, athletic Dan Burn and John Stones were picked instead.