Liverpool stance on signing Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid finally revealed

Liverpool’s stance on signing Julian Alvarez from Atletico Madrid this summer has finally been revealed. We’ve all been waiting.

The former Manchester City forward has been the subject of intense transfer speculation this summer, even before he revealed his desire to leave Atletico following Argentina’s World Cup win over Austria.

“I ​spoke with people at the club [Atlético], with those I had to speak with, ⁠and the best thing for everyone is a transfer and I want to fulfil ⁠my dream,” Alvarez said.

“It’s ‌not the time ‌to talk about this, but I also can’t ‌hide it. I try to be an honest person.”

On his future, he added: “It’s not ⁠known when it will be resolved.”

Earlier this month, Atletico rejected a €150m (£129.4m) offer from Real Madrid for the 26-year-old forward, while reports have also revealed interest from Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal in the services of Alvarez, who left City in 2024 for £81m.

Fabrizio Romano later revealed that Alvarez’s “dream” is to play for Barcelona, with the Italian journalist disclosing the response that the striker has given to Arsenal and PSG.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “PSG tried, but Julian Alvarez said, ‘Thanks, but I want to go to Barcelona’.

“And also, Arsenal tried to make an approach to Atletico Madrid and to Julian Alvarez’s camp to understand the situation of Julian Alvarez, but the answer from the player was exactly the same – ‘Thanks, but I want to go to Barcelona’.

“So, this is what Julian told Arsenal and PSG.

“Now, it’s going to be important to see what happens.

“It’s still very long, it’s been a long time of this story, but it’s still two months before we can call the very end of the summer transfer window.

“Now, we have to understand what Atletico Madrid will do with these two clubs because the strategy at Atletico could be, we want to keep the player, of course, but if Julian wants to leave, as he announced, he has the possibility to negotiate with Arsenal or eventually with PSG.

“Well, on PSG, let me tell you, PSG have gone very cold.

“PSG didn’t take the transfer well, so I think the PSG story for Julian Alvarez is very, very very cold at this stage.

“Arsenal still didn’t sign a new striker, and so, in case the doors open again from now to the next weeks, we have to see what happens.

“But, at the moment, the strategy for Atletico could be okay, you want to leave, you can go to another club.

“Otherwise, they can keep the player because they insist on keeping the player and consider Julian not for sale.

“In this story, Barcelona remain strong with the agreement with the player.

“They know that the player wants to go there when Alvarez goes public and says, ‘I want to fulfil my dream’, the dream is Barcelona, but now it depends what happens between the clubs.”

Liverpool’s ‘stance’

At no point this summer, or indeed at any stage since Liverpool paid £70m for Hugo Ekitike and £125m for Alexander Isak last summer, have the Reds been linked with a move for Alvarez.

But that’s not stopped Liverpool.com from revealing their ‘stance’ on a move for the Argentina international.

You will all be shocked to learn that they are ‘not expected to swoop for Julian Alvarez this summer’, which is ‘partially due’ to them signing Isak and Ekitike.

We look forward to the stances of Coventry City and Ipswich Town.