Jude Bellingham gets a real kicking we did not expect. Did nobody see he was Man of the Match v Ghana?

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Jude Bellingham: Too big, too slow, too predictable

Honest question to England or Real Madrid fans, have you ever seen Jude Bellingham run an important game of football?

I’ve seen many culprits highlighted for England’s performance last night, some saying Trent should’ve been playing (imagine what Semenyo would’ve done to him one on one!) but for me if you fail to break down a highly organised low-block team you haven’t lacked pace, power or commitment you’ve lacked creativity, intelligence and nous.

In a 4-2-3-1 that predominantly comes from your number 10 (unless you’re playing a Trent or other such anomaly) and for me Bellingham was just too big, too slow and too obvious in all he did. People are blaming Madueke and Gordon for their lack of impact but just being presented the ball on the wing facing a massed defence over and over does not make you a bad winger.

A world-class 10 would’ve gotten on the ball in the tight spaces between the back 4 and midfield 5, found a yard and linked midfield and attack. He would’ve drawn or imagine beaten a player and created a real chance for his wide men to attack that defence. Jude did nothing of the sort. As Rooney highlighted over and over on BBC he was in the wrong position in the build up, “marking himself” as Wayne astutely observed.

Just in politics you get the president you deserve so in football you get the team you deserve. The Premier League in its current iteration is in love with the big lad, big lads abound at full back, number 10 and even wingers, stifling smaller opponents and manfully competing for long throws. But at the highest level that just doesn’t cut it. Bellingham is the poster boy for the the big lad, possessing of supreme physical gifts no doubt but on the world stage he’s too big, too slow and too predictable to win, just like this England team.

Dave LFC

…During England’s first match, that dull, monotone, dribbling imbecile Lee Dixon giddily referred to Declan Rice as the “greatest corner kick taker in world football” on the basis that Harry Kane scored a header – having been left completely unmarked – from a Declan Rice corner. Can anyone anywhere explain why Lee Dixon seems to be first choice on co-comms at ITV? He’s horrific. Worse even than Alan ‘I will bore you to Death’ Smith on Sky. It’s staggering.

But putting the sheer idiocy of Lee Dixon and his nonsense statement to one side, it did get me wondering – within the context of watching England – if Jude Bellingham is infact the most unlikeable and repulsive player in world football?

The English press and fans across the country routinely peddle the very lazy trope that Bruno Fernandes has behavioral issues, simply because he occasionally shows some frustration, but relative to Bellingham, he’s like a saint. Bellingham really is an unbelievably arrogant, moaning, whining, petulant, obnoxious **** of the highest order. The guy is toxic. And even when he’s not being an utter **** on the park, as with his display last night, he never stops mouthing off between games; does he ever shut up about the supposed “noise” surrounding England?

Tuchel’s mother called it right when she called him repulsive. Repulsive, overrated ****. I’d love to see Tuchel drop him. I think England would be better without a character like that in the team.

The end.

Iain, Aberdeen

…Rice and Anderson are great players, but they’re runners not creators. Bellingham is inspirational, but he’s a finisher not a creator.

In the first half of both of the last two games, England were crying out for someone who would pick up the ball and move it forward fast. That’s not Bellingham, that’s Rogers, and maybe that’s the key. Rogers as a starter, and Bellingham to finish.

Matthew (ITFC)

England Clamour time

It’s clamour time! I wonder which England player who isn’t starting games is suddenly going to become “the answer” to all the problems (the Andy Burnham, if you like).

Matthew

READ: Clamour for Cole Palmer amid five England exiles Tuchel now needs

…Ah, so the England Clamour has officially started.

As a Scot, I’m always an interested spectator in the Clamour: when it begins and who it’s for.

I’m discounting the calls for Marc Guehi to start — both before and after the Croatia game — because:

a) They were far too sensible. The Man City man was the best English centre-back this season. A proper Clamour shouldn’t be based on tactics, form or suitability to the system; it should be an emotional, vibes-based decision.

b) You can’t have a Clamour for a centre-back! It should always be reserved for some sort of mercurial attacking player.

However, if the morning mailbox is anything to go by, the 0-0 draw with Ghana has officially kicked off Clamour season.

When it became clear Jude Bellingham had won the No.10 battle, I naturally assumed Morgan Rogers was the heir apparent to Cole Palmer and Jack Grealish.

Instead, the Clamour appears to be for players who didn’t even make the squad. That is a deliciously nonsensical plot twist I didn’t see coming. I’m not mad at it. As I’ve said before, logic has no place in the Clamour.

So far I’ve seen Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer touted as the potential messiahs. Never mind that all three have been out of form this season, or that two of them have rarely (if ever) replicated their club form for England — this is peak Clamour.

In the coming weeks, I hope to hear calls for: Max Dowman and Rio Ngumoha (actual children), Michael Olise (French), Jarrod Bowen (relegated) and Jack Grealish (the Phil Neville of the Clamour ladder).

I feared this year’s Clamour was going to be dull, with Rogers the obvious choice, but these wildcard options have been a welcome breath of fresh air.

John, Glasgow

England are not as good as Arsenal

Ghana set themselves up superbly to nullify England’s attack. The result wasn’t terrible as England have four points and no defeats with potentially their easiest group game to come.

I’m assuming all English fans might now understand what it’s like as an Arsenal supporter to watch the team they follow against opposition playing low block football against their team and to be enthusiastic in supporting them.

The difference between England and Arsenal is that Arsenal are experts at defeating sides that play low block football and England aren’t. Ghana’s defensive tactics were second to none and England actually didn’t look capable of scoring until Saka came on. I can’t remember the Ghanian goalkeeper having to make a good save until then. When England started piling on the pressure he showed great composure and deserved a clean sheet.

Sorry Jordan, you scare the living daylights out of me. What was that cavalry charge all about? We got away with blue murder with some decisions, especially that potential penalty!

No real need to panic as such but after that encouraging second-half performance in the first game this was a reality check.

Chris, Croydon

An Irishman’s support for England

As an Irishman with no natural affection for the Three Lions, I’m hoping that England progress all the way in the World Cup purely to spite the endless army of know-it-alls who insist on second guessing Tuchel’s squad choice. Sarting line-ups and tactical decisions are probably fair game, the live issues, but the squad had been selected. It can’t be changed. The constant whinging about “why isn’t Palmer starting?”, “Foden needs to play centrally”, or “we must have Trent’s range of passing” is utterly tiresome. Those lads aren’t the issue and you all sound like that fat guy in the pub who hasn’t kicked a ball in decades shouting “go on my son” at the TV.

The real weak link is Jordan Pickford. I’ve said this before and will say it again. He’s overconfident, rushes off his line far too often, and his distribution is erratic at best.

Be honest, Ghana conceding a free after Pickford fouled their player had shades of South Korea/Italy 2002 it was such a glaring error.

That keeper is going to cost England at some stage with one of those avoidable mistakes, because he’s simply not as talented as he clearly believes he is.

So as I find myself rooting for England when they play, much to the chagrin of friends and family who are slaves to tradition, I remind myself that it’s not out of any sudden warmth for England but because there’s nothing sweeter than watching all the professional moaners and toxic media choke on their pints and hitpieces if Tuchel reaches the final.

Eoin (Satisfactory outcome, England to reach the final, a Pickford brainfart to concede a penalty and they lose 1-0) Ireland

England’s defence is the real worry

A lot of negativity, as always when things don’t go England’s way. I didn’t think last night was that bad. The most worrying thing for me was the two times Ghana got through – I don’t think Pickford’s was a foul, but Konsa definitely was. Incredible really that VAR didn’t intervene there.

But, other than that, I was quite worried that it wasn’t going to be as easy as people thought, Ghana have very good strong, quick players. They were never going to be a pushover, and once they decided to set up the way they did, I explained to my son how the game was going to go inside the first 40 seconds, and was more or less correct (“Meatpie, Sausage Roll, Come on England give us a goal” was being sung from the first minute and I was trying, unsuccessfully, to temper expectations).

It’s absolutely no stress. To win the World Cup, we maybe need to beat one more team like that. Looking at the likely last 32 opponents – none of the teams that would likely set up like Ghana did (Ecuador?, Cape Verde or Saudi, Senegal, Congo) have the same squad to play like that as Ghana do.

Of much more concern to me is how the defense will cope when we play an attacking side. I think we might have to adopt a “we’ll outscore them” approach – which could be fun.

Paul

England player ratings: Negativity flows from teamsheet to pitch in goalless Ghana draw

…England have scored 1 goal in the last 6 hours of 2nd group match football and gone on to reach 2 finals and a QF. 4 points from 2 games against the best 2 other teams in the group is a solid start.

We’re still in a strong position, needing to beat Panama by an equal or better score than Ghana achieve against Croatia to win the group.

The Ghana game gave the players a good workout but has left plenty of fuel in the tank. The physical state of teams entering the last 16 is absolutely crucial and we are looking pretty good right now if we can make it to that stage. In Russia Harry Kane was completely knackered by the knockouts.

The biggest concern is the defence. We’ll be toast against multiple teams if we keep defending like lemmings. Obviously the lack of a creative midfielder stuck out like a painful haemorroid and Ghana’s low block made our 3 rapid goalscorers (Rashford, Saka and Watkins) way less useful. But it was shocking how we weren’t able to use the top notch movement of players like Saka and Watkins to get on the end of defence splitting passes in behind, hopefully Watkins will get some minutes soon. We definitely missed an in-form Cole Palmer last night.

The weakness of starting with 2 wingers who are unlikely to score or even assist was also highlighted. Madueke and Gordon are many many levels below Messi, Mbappe and Yamal even if they do have important roles in the team.

I’d like to see Rashford Saka Watkins and Mainoo come in for Gordon, Madueke, Kane and Rice against Panama but obviously that’s not gonna happen.

Ben Teacher

England misery corner

Ghana were defensively very disciplined; credit to Queiroz for drilling that into the team.

Queiroz had 2 months. This is Ghana, its not like they’ve had some special tactical genius regime of psychologists and gurus. Their funding and organsiation is nothing compared to what England have at their disposal. The fact that they had to find a coach 2 months before the WC says enough. Maybe it’s just really easy to play the ‘hard to break down’ tactic.

But in all likelihood, it means back to the regular shitshow. Same old England. They’re all writing their ghost written auto-biographies.

It was nice whilst it lasted.

Still not as good as France, Spain, Germany, Argentina or Brazil. Quarter-final exit on penalties here we come.

Ian, LFC in Belgium

And so inevitably…

We’re going to put 8 (eight) past Panama now, aren’t we? Kane with a (Panama) hat-trick.

Gary AVFC, Oxford (annoyingly quite enjoying it all)

The BBC issue

Tom, Andover I could not agree more about the BBC coverage. However the problem isn’t Wazza and Micah, it’s Mowbray and Shearer. Mowbray constantly hysterically shouts with an annoying shrill voice which makes him sound like he’d be better suited to presenting some reality TV talent show, and Shearer continually bounces from loud hystronics and mind numbing dullness. Get them both off and get Jonathan Pearce commenting on every England game from now on.

Dan, London

Ronaldo: The flat-track bully

I’m not here to downplay Ronaldo’s accomplishments. He’s won everything there is to win.

That said, he’s also one of the original big-game bottlers. Against Uzbekistan, though, he once again proved he isn’t just a flat-track bully — he’s the flat-track bully.

After the match, he declared that he “thinks he’s back.” It was a hilariously delusional statement.

The biggest compliment Ronaldo has ever received is that he spent his entire career being compared to Messi.

Because when it comes to footballing ability, there simply is no comparison.

Culk the Younger