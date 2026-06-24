Jose Mourinho says yes to transfer after Chelsea contact Real Madrid to enquire about midfielder

Chelsea have received a major boost in their quest to bring Eduardo Camavinga to Stamford Bridge, with a report claiming that new Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho is willing to sell the France international midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Camavinga has won LaLiga and the Champions League twice each with Madrid so far in his career, and he is still only 23 years of age.

However, Camavinga has had injury problems for the past two seasons and was also left out of the France squad for the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

With Mourinho now the new Madrid manager and Los Blancos planning to revamp their midfield, the 23-year-old’s future has come under scrutiny.

Back in May, before Mourinho was officially appointed the Real Madrid manager, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Los Blancos were not averse to cashing in on Camavinga, who can also play as a left-back.

Romano said about Camavinga on his YouTube channel: “There is no doubt that there are several clubs interested in Camavinga, guys, but I can tell you that, at the moment, Man Utd have not started any official conversation with Real Madrid, have not asked for Eduardo Camavinga.

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“From what I understand, there are other priorities at the moment at Manchester United.

“And also, I keep repeating that Eduardo Camavinga, from what I am told, wants to continue at Real Madrid, wants to fight for his place at Real Madrid.

“So, Camavinga doesn’t want to give up.

“He understands that this season has been tough, has been difficult, personally for Camavinga, between the injuries and the unlucky moments have been probably the worst season of his career.

“But Camavinga doesn’t want to give up.

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“It’s part of sports, it’s part of football sometimes to have a bad season, then restart and show you are living.

“Camavinga is still very young, and Camavinga wants to be at Real Madrid.

“He wants to win at Real Madrid, he wants to be part of the Real Madrid project, so that’s the Camavinga mentality.

“Then obviously, this also depends on the club.

“Let’s see what happens in case there is a big proposal on the table.

“Real Madrid are not closing the doors for his exit, but it doesn’t mean that Real Madrid are putting Camavinga out of the squad or not trusting Camavinga at all.”

Jose Mourinho ‘open’ to Eduardo Camavinga exit

The Athletic has now claimed that Madrid are still willing to sell the 23-year-old, with Mourinho himself open to the idea of parting ways with the Frenchman.

However, just as Romano reported in May, Camavinga wants to stay at Madrid.

The report has stated: ‘Madrid and Mourinho are open to hearing offers for 23-year-old midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, but those close to the player say it is “impossible” for him to leave.’

This latest report on Camavinga’s future comes just days after the Spanish media reported that Chelsea have made contact with Madrid.

Chelsea in contact with Real Madrid for Camavinga

Chelsea, who have appointed former Madrid manager Xabi Alonso as their new boss, are one of three Premier League clubs who are keen on Camavinga, with Manchester United and Liverpool being the other two.

Sport reported on June 21: ‘Manchester United, Juventus, Chelsea, and Liverpool have also contacted Real Madrid to enquire about the player’s situation.

‘He is under contract until 2029 and is one of the club’s protected signings, with a €1 billion release clause, having been signed for €31 million plus €9 million in add-ons .

‘However, his market value has fallen by €50 million since 2024, from €100 million to the current €50 million.’

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