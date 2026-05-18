Fabrizio Romano has reiterated his claim that Eduardo Camavinga does not want to leave Real Madrid, with the transfer guru also revealing whether Manchester United are in talks to bring the French midfielder to Old Trafford.

Camavinga’s future has been the subject of intense speculation in recent days, with the France international midfielder enduring an underwhelming season and also being affected by injuries.

France manager Didier Deschamps has also left the 23-year-old out of his squad for the 2026 World Cup finals this summer.

Man Utd are among the clubs keen on a 2026 summer deal for Camavinga, who has won LaLiga and the Champions League twice each other Madrid so far in his career.

However, Romano has maintained his stance that Camavinga does not want to leave Madrid, with the transfer guru also claiming that Man Utd have yet to open official talks over a transfer for the 23-year-old.

Eduardo Camavinga wants Real Madrid stay amid Man Utd interest

Romano said about Camavinga on his YouTube channel on Monday evening: “There is no doubt that there are several clubs interested in Camavinga, guys, but I can tell you that, at the moment, Man Utd have not started any official conversation with Real Madrid, have not asked for Eduardo Camavinga.

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“From what I understand, there are other priorities at the moment at Manchester United.

“And also, I keep repeating that Eduardo Camavinga, from what I am told, wants to continue at Real Madrid, wants to fight for his place at Real Madrid.

“So, Camavinga doesn’t want to give up.

“He understands that this season has been tough, has been difficult, personally for Camavinga, between the injuries and the unlucky moments have been probably the worst season of his career.

“But Camavinga doesn’t want to give up.

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“It’s part of sports, it’s part of football sometimes to have a bad season, then restart and show you are living.

“Camavinga is still very young, and Camavinga wants to be at Real Madrid.

“He wants to win at Real Madrid, he wants to be part of the Real Madrid project, so that’s the Camavinga mentality.

“Then obviously, this also depends on the club.

“Let’s see what happens in case there is a big proposal on the table.

“Real Madrid are not closing the doors for his exit, but it doesn’t mean that Real Madrid are putting Camavinga out of the squad or not trusting Camavinga at all.”

This is the second time in a matter of days that Romano has stressed that Camavinga wants to stay at Madrid.

On May 14, Romano said on his YouTube channel: “My understanding remains the same as it was two weeks ago: Eduardo Camavinga doesn’t want to leave Real Madrid.

“He’s not connecting Real Madrid’s problems with his own problems.

“He believes that it was an unlucky season, but he loves Real Madrid and wants to play for Real Madrid.

“The intention of the player is to stay.”

Romano added: “If a big proposal comes in the summer, we have to see what happens.

“Real Madrid could be open to discussions, but they are not considering him a player who has to leave the club, out of the project. Not at all.

“They could be open to discussions, but the player has to be open to discussions too, and at the moment, my understanding is that Camavinga wants to fight for his place at Real Madrid.

“Obviously, difficult moment, difficult season.

“This story with the France national team leaving him out is obviously complicated for Cama, but he will fight to be back in the squad for the future.”

Camavinga himself has publicly said that he wants to stay Madrid.

The French told Real Madrid TV on May 17: “It is always a pleasure and a dream.

“Since my first training session, I have wanted to be here since I was a child, so it is always a dream.

“When I go to training, I always think about victory and winning titles.

“And now I think we have to win again in the next match and next season.”

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