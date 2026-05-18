Guardiola ‘quits’ Man City as Maresca reaches ‘agreement in principle’ to replace him

Pep Guardiola will leave Manchester City after their last game of the season against Aston Villa.

The Spaniard won his 20th trophy on Saturday as Antoine Semenyo’s goal was enough to beat Chelsea at Wembley and clinch the FA Cup.

He’s led them to six league titles, including an unprecedented four on the bounce, and to the Champions League in 2023.

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions from the FA Cup final: Semenyo, Alonso, Guardiola, Salah, Haaland fury

It’s been widely reported that this could be Guardiola’s final season at the Etihad despite him having one year left on his contract at the club.

When asked by TNT Sports about the rumours this could be his last campaign as City manager following the triumph over Chelsea, Guardiola refused to give a definitive answer.

“What rumours? Have a lovely evening,” the Spaniard said with a smile, before ending the interview.

Previous attempts to draw Guardiola into confirming his future one way or the other have resulted in the City legend simply stating he has “one year left on the contract”, but according to the Daily Mail, he’s decided to ‘quit’ after a decade at the club.

It’s claimed ‘City have begun to tell their sponsor partners that the announcement is imminent’ and that ‘the news has also been an open secret among some of those close to Guardiola’.

His departure is expected to be confirmed ‘some time on Sunday’ to allow Guardiola’s time at City to be celebrated at the open-top bus parade on Monday.

Enzo Maresca, who worked as Guardiola’s assistant at the Etihad before becoming head coach of Leicester and then Chelsea, looks set to take the reins.

Journalist Nicolo Schira revealed on Sunday that the Italian boss has reached an agreement to take over.

He wrote on X: ‘Excl. – Enzo #Maresca has an agreement in principle with #ManchesterCity for a contract until 2028 with the option for 2029. #MCFC have designeted former Chelsea’s manager as #Guardiola’s replacement if Pep leaves. It’s up to Guardiola decides what to do. Maresca is waiting.’

Maresca was sacked by Chelsea in January amid reports claiming he had spoken to City officials about replacing Guardiola at the Etihad.

‘The future is bright’

Guardiola insisted after the victory over Chelsea that “the future is bright”.

He said: “I took time to click, I missed something in the process,” he said. “We made a lot of different shapes with pressing, this player with the other player. We had the feeling that in the last two months I felt some stability with the team that I didn’t find in the past, but it’s normal with a lot of new players and injured players.

“Sometimes you need a little bit more time but the highest competitions don’t wait. Top eight in the Champions League, we found one of the toughest opponents in Real Madrid but in the rest of the competitions we have behaved extraordinary in all competitions and the future is bright. I know the guys, I know how they feel, the commitment for the club and very professional. I’m pretty sure we will be there in the next years.”