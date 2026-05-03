Oasis member Liam Gallagher has revealed what Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has told him about his future, as an Arsenal insider claims that the Spaniard will leave at the end of the season and will be replaced by Enzo Maresca.

Guardiola is under contract at Man City until the summer of 2027, but there have been suggestions that the former Barcelona manager could step down at the end of the season.

Man City have already won the Carabao Cup this season, and are aiming to beat Arsenal to the Premier League title and also beat Chelsea in the FA Cup final.

With Man City very much in with a chance of winning the domestic treble, Guardiola has publicly said that he is focused on this season, but there have been suggestions that the 55-year-old could quit as Man City manager this summer.

Hand of Arsenal, an Arsenal-centric account on X with over 280,000 followers, revealed on May 2 that Guardiola has decided to ‘step down’ as the Man City manager.

The Arsenal insider even claimed that former Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca will replace the former Bayern Munich boss at the Etihad Stadium.

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Hand of Arsenal wrote on X at 2:03pm on May 2: “My understanding is Pep Guardiola will step down at the end of the season with Enzo Maresca all but agreed to take charge next season.

“Let me explain.

“Everyone at their club knows this is the direction of travel and they have gone as far as to talk about naming a stand in his honour.

“The reason it has not been reported as of yet is because every single credible journalist fears Pep and his erratic nature of making a U-Turn ‘out of the blue’ and you cant attach your lifes work and reputation to such a erratic yet genius human being without being 100000% sure and I respect that.

“In summary, City have prepared for life without him with everything in place hoping he says ‘we cannoh replace me’

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“The direction of travel is for him to step down and they have agreed an in-depth package with Maresca.

“They will deny it and I respect that but… Let the chips fall where they may.”

Liam Gallagher says Pep Guardiola will not leave Man City

Oasis band member and celebrity Man City fan Liam Gallagher, though, has dismissed speculation that Guardiola will leave.

Writing on X at 3:22pm on May 2, Gallagher responded to a Man City fan account, saying he has been on the phone with Guardiola, who told him he will stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Gallagher responded to Snap Manchester City: “It’s funny that as I’ve just got of the phone with him and he’s said the opposite”

It’s funny that as I’ve just got of the phone with him and he’s said the opposite — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 2, 2026

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