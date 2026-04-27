Man City boss Pep Guardiola is ready to let Phil Foden to leave the Etihad Stadium and join Atletico Madrid in the summer, according to reports.

The Citizens have been coming into form at the right time this season with Pep Guardiola’s side forcing themselves back into the Premier League title race in recent weeks.

Arsenal went three points clear of Man City over the weekend as the Citizens were engaged in a 2-1 FA Cup semi-final win over Southampton on Sunday.

Man City beat Arsenal recently to win the Carabao Cup and they could now win a Treble if they keep up their recent form in the Premier League and FA Cup.

One player who has not been on form recently is Foden with the Man City academy graduate spending a lot of time on the bench in the last few weeks.

He failed to impress as he was substituted on 58 minutes in their win over Southampton at the weekend and he now has just one assist and no goals in his last 26 appearances for club and country.

READ: Man City survive Southampton scare as Gonzalez’s Rodri-esque belter keeps treble hopes alive

And now reports in Spain claim that Guardiola is ready to let the England international leave with the Man City boss giving the ‘green light’ to a summer move to Atletico Madrid.

Foden showed what he can do earlier in the season with six goals in five matches over November and December and the Spanish side will be hoping he can recapture some of that form.

The fee being ‘discussed’ between Man City and Atletico Madrid is said to be €90m (£78m) with the Spanish side ‘looking for a new attacking leader’ after Antoine Griezmann announced that he will be signing for Orlando City.

The report adds: ‘The reality is that Atletico Madrid needs a player to lead their attack. Griezmann’s departure leaves a significant void, both on and off the pitch. In this context, Foden emerges as an ambitious prospect. His talent is undeniable, and in an environment where he plays a more prominent role, he could unleash his full potential.

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‘The Metropolitano would be the ideal stage for him to become the team’s star player. A signing that would not only strengthen the squad but also send a clear message to the rest of the competition. Thus, the deal is beginning to take shape. With Guardiola ‘s approval and Atletico’s need, the signing of Foden could become one of the biggest moves of the summer. A commitment to both the present and the future for a team looking to take a step forward.’

Foden ‘looks like he needs a break, not a World Cup’

Chief Man City writer for the Manchester Evening News, Simon Bajkowski, reckons Foden needs a break rather than a World Cup in the summer.

Bajkowski wrote in a Q&A: ‘As you point out Foden is another who is coming into the final year of his contract. When I checked earlier in the season negotiations over a new deal were progressing but I’m not sure how much has been made since in a time where Foden’s level has dropped off a cliff.

‘It’s been another strange season and it should not be forgotten that he was outstanding between September and December to the point where – like a few others in the team – he was played and played and played. That toll of minutes seemed to grind down the fresh edge that he had rediscovered and he hasn’t really been the same since.

‘There have been signs in the last few weeks that he is at least trying to find his rhythm again, but it just isn’t happening. He looks like he needs a break rather than a World Cup this summer but he and City need to get to the bottom of why his form has disappeared again and take steps to solve that problem if he is to be given a new deal.’