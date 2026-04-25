The Premier League title race has swung in Man City‘s favour in recent days, with Pep Guardiola’s side moving to the top of the table on goals scored by beating Burnley 1-0 in their game in hand on Wednesday night.

This result followed Man City’s potentially decisive 2-1 win over Arsenal at the Etihad last weekend, though there are bound to be a few more twists and turns before the title race is settled.

This weekend, Arsenal have a chance to move back to the top of the Premier League as they face Newcastle United at the Emirates on Saturday evening, while Man City have their FA Cup semi-final against Southampton.

And despite beating Arsenal, Man City winning the title is far from a foregone conclusion, with several big-name pundits explaining why there is hope for Mikel Arteta’s team…

Ian Wright

When asked whether Arsenal will win the league on Stick to Football, Wright replied: “I’m gonna go with: we’re going to win the league.

“The chances we created against that City side, I think we could do the same against the teams coming. Obviously we’re going to have to be a lot more ruthless with taking our chances.

“But before that, leading into that, I didn’t see us creating enough chances in the games leading into that, in a time where with the history of what we’re doing in this stage of the season, we’ve kind of faltered.

“I thought in that Man City game, the big game, we created enough chances where if we do that against other teams and get ourselves back to that defensive solidity that we had before leading into this part of the season and finish this with ruthlessness.

“We started the season with ruthlessness with people saying, “Oh, it’s Arsenal’s, it’s Arsenal’s to lose”, everybody was saying it, because we looked absolutely faultless in the way we were.

“Now, everybody’s faltering and in this City game I thought we did enough. if we can play like that, even if we’re trying to creep over the line, we can probably do it.”

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Alan Shearer

Shearer told Betfair: “Arsenal played well last weekend. If they do not win the league, I do not think it was last weekend against City that did the damage. I think it was the weekend before against Bournemouth.

“They won against Sporting Lisbon, and I was expecting them to beat Bournemouth. If they had just won that match, the title was pretty much theirs.

“That defeat at home was the big one for me. Where was the energy and belief they showed against City when they played Bournemouth? However, I still think there is going to be a twist or two between now and the end of the season.

“I don’t think both teams will win every game between now and the end of the season. I think Arsenal will win this weekend against Newcastle, but I do think there’ll still be a little twist somewhere along the line.

“I’ve been here at this stage of the season and, yes, it’s great to talk about all of these things, but if only it was reality. I’m convinced that there will be a slip up from someone, somewhere along the line.”

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Paul Merson

Merson told Sportskeeda: “Like I said before, City winning by just the odd goal against Burnley puts the ball back in Arsenal’s court.

“The reason why I say Arsenal have an advantage is because they play twice before City’s next game away at Everton.

“So they could be six points ahead before Guardiola’s men take the trip to Merseyside, which will be a tough game for City. If Arsenal win their next two games, they will put all the pressure back on their rivals.

“I haven’t seen enough from City to suggest they will not let in goals during games. Even against Burnley, they conceded big chances. Arsenal should just win the next two games at all costs, and if they do it, I can sense them back to being in control in the title race.

“If Arsenal don’t win this game, it’s all over in the title race. They are literally in last chance saloon now. City are above Arsenal only because they’ve scored more goals. So there is still a possibility of Arsenal winning every game and still losing the title due to City scoring more than them!

“Imagine losing a league title simply because you scored fewer goals? That would hurt. Well, I won the league with Arsenal in 1989 because we scored more goals than Liverpool, and I can tell you it’s only a good feeling if you win!

“This has always been an entertaining fixture in the last few seasons. Even though I’m backing Arsenal to win, I don’t think the result is a foregone conclusion here.”

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Chris Sutton

Sutton told BBC Sport: “In the reverse fixtures, Arsenal beat all five of the teams they still have to play this season, by an aggregate score of 8-1. I think they will beat all five of them again.

“Of the teams City have to play, they lost away at Aston Villa in October but beat everyone else.

“But I think City’s games now are tougher, because they have to play Everton and Bournemouth away. I think they will drop points in one of those games and it is more likely to be at Everton.

“For Arsenal, I am expecting them to beat Newcastle on Saturday. Newcastle have given them a good game in the past but they are struggling at the moment and, with what’s at stake, Arsenal should get the job done.

“The tricky game for them is West Ham away. It comes a few days after they play the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid, which makes it even trickier, but I still think they will edge it.

“The way I see it when I’ve worked out the remaining games, Arsenal will win it.

“I know City have just beaten them, which was massive, but I don’t think it is straightforward for Pep Guardiola’s side from here – and I also don’t think Arsenal are as bad as some people are making out.”

Roy Keane and Gary Neville

Keane said on Sky Sports after Arsenal’s loss to Man City: “I don’t care. I am going to stick with Arsenal, of course I am going to stick with them,” he said.

“No doubt the belief is not as strong as it was before the game, obviously City have got the momentum but I am going to have to stick with Arsenal because I called them at the start of the season.”

Neville added: “For the first time this season I am probably going to say they will win the League.”