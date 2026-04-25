According to reports, former Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior made club chiefs aware of issues with players before leaving the club.

Earlier this week, Chelsea parted company with Rosenior after only around four months in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Rosenior was put in an incredibly difficult position when he replaced ex-head coach Enzo Maresca, with Chelsea considered one of the most difficult clubs in the world to manage.

It also did not help that the 41-year-old sorely lacks experience, and he was quickly found out at Chelsea over a troublesome 23-game reign.

The Blues planned for a long future with Rosenior after handing him a six-and-a-half-year contract, but they had no choice but to part ways this week after his position had become untenable.

READ: Deeper inside Rosenior’s Chelsea sacking: ‘Respect the ball’ origin, ‘strange’ team meeting this week



Tuesday’s 3-0 loss to Brighton proved the final straw, with Chelsea losing seven of their last eight matches and five in a row.

In the aftermath of Rosenior’s sacking, reports have shed light on how little respect his players had for him, with a nickname and jokes at his expense revealed.

And Rosenior is said to have hit back at Chelsea’s squad, with a Chelsea contributor for The Observer, MaxFSport on X, claiming he felt some players were ‘petulant children’.

He said on X: “Exclusive: Understand some of Rosenior’s feedback and advice on the current squad was to sign more ‘men’, he believed that apart from a select few players, not many would actually ‘stand up and fight’ when the tide got tough.

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“The few senior players Chelsea do have were also understood to be ‘too quiet’.

“A few squad members were also understood to have the behaviour of ‘petulant children’ when they were not picked or something did not go their way.”

Rosenior set for a speedy return to management?

Rosenior’s short stint at Chelsea could prove beneficial for his development in the long run as he looks to rebuild his reputation elsewhere.

And a report from Football Insider claims he could be back in the Premier League soon, with Crystal Palace ‘very interested’ and could ‘offer him an immediate return’ to management.

Palace are searching for Oliver Glasner’s replacement and former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown has told the outlet that they are keen on Rosenior.

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Brown told Football Insider: “It is interesting, because with the Palace links, it came after Palace played Strasbourg in the Conference League.

“Strasbourg won that game, Palace felt they probably should have won it, but Rosenior, the way his side set up was really impressive.

“Palace took note of that and were looking at him potentially to replace Oliver Glasner, they were very interested and liked what they saw from him there and at Hull City.

“But there have been suggestions that he will take time out of football after leaving Chelsea, so that could force Palace to look elsewhere.

“It will certainty be one to watch for Palace, if not now then probably for the future.”