Chelsea players were “close to mutiny” when BlueCo sacked Liam Rosenior after ‘joking’ about his “LinkedIn language” and his decision to not wear glasses on the training ground.

BlueCo announced the club had ‘parted company’ with the former Hull City and Strasbourg boss on Wednesday after losing five consecutive Premier League games without scoring a goal.

With Chelsea now seven points off Liverpool and Champions League qualification in fifth, and with the FA Cup semi-final with Leeds coming on Sunday, Calum McFarlane will return for a second interim stint of the season.

READ MORE: Ten reasons why Chelsea have sacked Liam Rosenior: ‘Aura’, Lampard, rebellion…

And as is always the way, club insiders have waited for him to be sent packing to do the dirty on a manager that The Independent’s Miguel Delaney has been told ‘never had full authority over the dressing room’.

People inside the club were ‘openly talking about how instructions wren’t being followed’ and ‘joked about the “LinkedIn” language’ and while ‘some leading figures wanted to persist with him’, his position became ‘untenable’ when it became clear that some members of the dressing room were “close to mutiny”.

Players “just weren’t having him” and the ‘final straw’ came after they heard his interview following the 3-0 defeat to Brighton, in which Rosenior questioned the desire of the players and slammed their “unacceptable” performance. The players were “angry”.

But there was open rebellion beforehand, in the form of Enzo Fernandez and Marc Cucurella breaking ranks to question the club’s decision to sack Enzo Maresca and replace him with Rosenior as multiple players engaged in ‘unfair commentary’ surrounding the Chelsea boss.

BBC Sport reveal that ‘the Spanish-speaking contingent were particularly unconvinced’ as ‘leadership meetings became increasingly quiet as Rosenior’s tenure began to unravel’.

Team news leaks started to come emanate from the dressing room, including ahead of the Brighton clash, which remarkable appeared to come from Cucurella’s barber and Rosenior ‘lost authority when he attempted to implement more of his own ideas’ after initially ‘leaning on Maresca’s blueprint’.

A PSG source claimed Chelsea were seen as ‘too open’ in their 8-2 defeat across two legs to the Ligue 1 champions and the downturn in the performances of Moises Caicedo has been put down to him ‘covering too much ground following a shift from a double pivot – two defensive midfielders – to a single pivot.’

On Rosenior’s supposed bid to ‘look tougher’, the report adds:

‘Sources say some comments surrounded Liam Rosenoir’s decision not to wear his glasses at the training ground. One or two even joked about whether it was to look tougher.’

It’s claimed the players believe Rosenior ‘became too forced’ and wasn’t ‘as sure of himself as in January’ when he first arrived at the club, while the ‘increasing penchant for “manager speak” became worse’.

The insubordination was noted by opposition teams as Chelsea gave the impression of a “spoiled” team.

Delaney revealed:

‘Aside from the obvious questions about the strategy in how the squad has been put together, one description has been of a “spoiled” group. Figures at teams who recently beat them were scathing, the atmosphere around the Chelsea group reminding them of the worst moments around their own clubs. ‘It’s not like Rosenior really did anything to justify such a premature appointment, however. His perceptive tactical insights were a bit pointless if he couldn’t get enough players to fully follow them. The final interview played into another doubt that had been playing on the minds of those at the club, that Rosenior’s very profile was increasingly “becoming a distraction every week”.’

And BBC Sport claim that the players also had little-to-no respect for Rosenior’s staff:

‘There was also footage of players on a near-weekly basis appearing to snub Rosenior’s inexperienced backroom staff, including a recent video that showed Wesley Fofana ignoring assistant James Walker after a home defeat by Manchester United. One player even gave him the nickname “the supply teacher”.’

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