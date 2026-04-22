Chelsea sack Rosenior after 106 days as BlueCo make next manager vow

Chelsea have sacked Liam Rosenior after just 106 days in charge on the back of five consecutive Premier League defeats without scoring a goal.

Rosenior signed a six-and-a-half year deal in January after replacing Enzo Maresca at the helm.

Recent reports have suggested his position would be reviewed at the end of the season, but Chelsea have confirmed they have ‘parted company’ with the former Hull City and Strasbourg boss on the back of a harrowing 3-0 defeat to Brighton on Tuesday.

With Chelsea now seven points off Liverpool and Champions League qualification in fifth, and with the FA Cup semi-final with Leeds coming on Sunday, Calum McFarlane will return for a second interim stint of the season.

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McFarlane previously took the role following Maresca’s departure on New Year’s Day and oversaw the 1-1 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The Chelsea statement read:

‘Chelsea Football Club has today parted company with Head Coach Liam Rosenior. ‘On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, we would like to place on record our gratitude to Liam and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. ‘Liam has always conducted himself with the highest integrity and professionalism following his appointment midway through the season. ‘This has not been a decision the Club has taken lightly, however recent results and performances have fallen below the necessary standards with still so much more to play for this season. Everyone at Chelsea FC wishes Liam every success in the future. ‘Calum McFarlane will take charge of the team as Interim Head Coach until the end of the season with support from existing Club backroom staff, as we strive to achieve European qualification and progress in the FA Cup. ‘As the Club works to bring stability to the Head Coach position, we will undertake a process of self-reflection to make the right long-term appointment.’

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