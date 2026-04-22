Real Madrid want to copy an idea of Barcelona’s by hiring another German coach after Jurgen Klopp now looks unlikely to take over, according to reports.

Los Blancos have had a turbulent season with Xabi Alonso losing his job in January after Real Madrid lost the Spanish Super Cup to arch-rivals Barcelona.

There were rumours before his sacking that the Spaniard was dealing with some dressing room unrest over team selection and tactics.

Real Madrid immediately hired Alvaro Arbeloa to succeed Alonso but it was unclear whether the former defender was appointed as a permanent manager or interim until the end of the season.

Either way, Real Madrid now look likely to replace Arbeloa in the summer with Barcelona looking likely to beat them to the La Liga title, while they exited the Champions League to Bayern Munich last week.

Real Madrid beat Alaves 2-1 on Tuesday evening but they are still six points adrift of leaders Barcelona in the standings and the Catalans have a game in hand.

READ: Real Madrid: Klopp decides to ‘halt all contact’ after receiving ‘better offer’ for next move – report

And a new manager appointment seems imminent at the Bernabeu with reports in Spain claiming that Real Madrid have decided to ‘activate the Hansi Flick plan’.

Their attempts to sign Klopp as their new manager is ‘starting to cool down, forcing the club to explore alternative options that continue the German style of play.’

The report adds: ‘His focus remains on the German national team, a scenario that complicates any negotiations and makes the arrival of the former Liverpool manager highly unlikely at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid knows this and doesn’t want to be left without options.’

It is understood that Real Madrid are ‘inspired by the Barcelona model’ when hiring Flick, ‘opting for a German national team coach with international experience and the ability to lead a demanding dressing room’.

READ: Jurgen Klopp ‘enamoured’ with Real Madrid midfielder Alvaro Arbeloa has ‘stopped trusting’ – report

The report in Spain continues: ‘The name that is gaining traction is that of Julian Nagelsmann. An option that until now had gone largely unnoticed. The logic is clear: if Klopp ends up taking over the German national team in the future, Nagelsmann would be left out of that project. And that’s where Real Madrid wants to be prepared to act quickly.’

Arbeloa could leave Real Madrid before the end of the season

Speaking before the win over Alaves, Fabrizio Romano insists that it is “possible that he [Arbeloa] could leave the club between now and the end of the season”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “Arbeloa has been really appreciated internally at Real Madrid. First of all, people like his attitude. Second, they really value how he trusted young players from Castilla, because that is something Real Madrid want to continue doing.

“And then the game against Bayern was also appreciated. The team competed well against Manchester City earlier and then against Bayern too. Even though there was the red card for Camavinga, the attitude and the performance were respected inside the club. Of course, in terms of trophies and results, nothing has been won. That is the point.

“Real Madrid will assess Arbeloa’s position internally. It is possible that he could leave the club between now and the end of the season, but at the moment Real Madrid have not communicated anything official to him.”