Liverpool star Alisson Becker reportedly ‘already has an agreement’ over a summer exit from Anfield and Curtis Jones could also leave.

There are likely to be significant changes at Liverpool during this summer’s transfer window, with a likely squad overhaul to be sparked by the weak defence of their Premier League title.

Liverpool have somehow become weaker after spending around £450m on signings last summer, but there could be even more changes in this summer’s window.

This is partly becuase there are going to be plenty of outgoings, with Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson already confirmed to be leaving on free transfers.

And goalkeeper Alisson could also leave, with a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claiming he is the ‘Plan B’ for Juventus ahead of the summer, though Manchester City’s James Trafford is their preferred target.

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However, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla claims Juventus have already ‘made a move’ for Alisson as their leading target, while the Liverpool star has an ‘agreement’ with the Serie A giants over a two-year deal with the option of a further season.

Pedulla explains: ‘Liverpool recently extended his expiring contract for another season, but for the future, they intend to focus on Georgian Mamardashvili.

‘Therefore, Juventus intends to pursue a high-calibre player who would allow them to make a real leap in quality in that position. Having received Alisson’s approval, discussions with Liverpool will continue in the coming days to reach a definitive solution.’

Curtis Jones to leave too?

Academy product Curtis Jones is also being linked with a move elsewhere, and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook believes he is ‘strongly considering’ an exit and is wanted by Spurs and Aston Villa.

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Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke, meanwhile, has explained why Jones is currently ‘not happy’ at Liverpool.

O’Rourke said: “We know last season there was a big overhaul of players at Anfield with big-name signings coming in.

“Players were sacrificed to help fund that, and it’s probably going to be a similar case this year, I’m sure there’s a few players who will be moving on.

“You’ve got the likes of Curtis Jones, who hasn’t got long left on his contract at Anfield, so his situation could change in the summer transfer window.

“He’s not happy being a fringe player at Liverpool at the moment, he wants to be more involved so he could look to move on.

“There’s uncertainty about a few players in that Liverpool squad.”

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