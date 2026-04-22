Liverpool are seriously thinking about selling key midfielder Alexis Mac Allister in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The Reds have been in poor form in the Premier League this season after winning the title in Arne Slot’s first campaign in 2024/25.

Liverpool spent over £400m on new signings last summer with the club making a number of marquee signings, including Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz.

Many of the new players have struggled to settle in at Anfield but one of the most disappointing aspects of this season has been the drop off from last campaign’s reliable players.

Mac Allister has been one player who has failed to get near last season’s performances, when the Argentina international named in the Premier League Team of the Season.

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf hit out at Mac Allister after Liverpool’s win over Nottingham Forest in February: “Sometimes life is not fair and when you see how horrendous some players have been. I highly rank the player I’m going to mention, Mac Allister.

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“I think he is a world-class player and a World Cup champion. Since he has been at Liverpool, he has been a very influential player but [Sunday] was the worst game I’ve ever seen Mac Allister[play]. But he scored the goal and that, for me, is what football is not fair.”

And now Football Insider claim that Liverpool are ‘tempted’ by the idea of cashing in on Mac Allister in the summer with Real Madrid among the rumoured interested parties.

The Argentina international is now a ‘saleable asset’ at Liverpool and ‘could be sacrificed’ as well as several over players in order to fund a summer rebuild.

Mac Allister could ‘form part of seven-man Anfield exodus’ with Mohamed Salah and Andy Robertson definitely leaving on free transfers at the end of the season.

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And Football Insider names Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez, Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott as the other four players who are likely to be on their way in the summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano brought updates on Tuesday on the contract situations of Liverpool duo Ibrahima Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Romano on YouTube channel: “I want to start with Liverpool because we have confirmation of the exclusive story I reported two weeks ago regarding Ibrahima Konate. Negotiations between the player and Liverpool are now in the final stages and progressing very well, with only a few final details left to clarify before both parties continue together despite recent denials.

“Konate has now spoken publicly and confirmed that the agreement is close. The reality is that the salary structure is almost agreed, so in terms of numbers, both the player and the club are aligned. What remains to be clarified are two key points: the length of the contract, which is still under discussion but not expected to be a dealbreaker, and the bonuses on top of the salary, including how they will be structured and activated within the new deal.

“Seeing the player speak openly in this way is extremely positive news for Liverpool. The expectation is that Konate will remain at the club, especially following the dramatic derby win against Everton.”

Romano added: “Dominik Szoboszlai has also addressed his contract situation, but with a different tone. He stated that there has been no real progress on a new deal at this stage, while emphasising that he is happy at the club and that his current contract runs until 2028.

“My understanding is that negotiations between Szoboszlai and Liverpool are ongoing. They are not collapsed, nor are they at an advanced stage yet. The discussions are positive, and there is no significant gap between the parties, but more work is required before reaching the final stages, as Liverpool have done with Konate.

“So this is not a negative situation, but it does require time. Talks are continuing, and there is no reason to create unnecessary concern around this story at this stage.”