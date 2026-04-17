According to reports, Liverpool have ‘ramped up’ their efforts to beat Manchester United in the race to sign Adam Wharton.

Wharton is on the radar of several Big Six and European clubs after emerging as one of the standout midfielders in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old has sparkled for Crystal Palace in recent years and has broken into the England squad, with Liverpool among the clubs interested in signing him.

The Reds are expected to be active in the transfer market this summer as they have gone backwards under Arne Slot this season and need to strengthen in various positions.

This includes midfield, especially with Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones linked with exits ahead of the summer.

READ: Liverpool: Ornstein reveals significant Slot update as FSG ‘approached’ by Man Utd manager target



Real Madrid have been linked with Mac Allister, while Jones has reportedly been on Tottenham’s radar since January.

And a report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims a double exit involving these two players is ‘on’, while they have ‘ramped up their pursuit’ of Wharton as part of a ‘significant reshuffle’.

Palace are reportedly keen on a ‘record’ sale worth around £70m, and a factor is in Liverpool’s favour regarding the centre-midfielder.

The report claims: ‘Sources have confirmed that the Merseyside club have been carrying out extensive background work on Wharton, who has rapidly established himself as one of the most composed and intelligent young midfielders in English football.

‘Capped four times by England, the Blackburn-born midfielder is understood to be open to a move this summer and would be receptive to a return to the North West, a factor that could play into Liverpool’s hands.’

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TalkSPORT are also reporting that the Reds have ‘joined’ Man Utd in the race to sign Wharton, though they are reporting that Crystal Palace want around £80m for their prized asset.

Liverpool may eventually have to turn to an alternative, and Gus Poyet has encouraged them to sign Real Madrid star Federico Valverde.

“I would love to see Federico Valverde play in England,” Poyet said.

“Since Fabinho left Liverpool, they’ve lacked a world-class box-to-box midfielder. Alexis Mac-Allister has shown his class this season, but he could use some defensive reinforcement alongside him and someone who can change the game at both ends of the pitch. Valverde operates all over the pitch, can run for 90 minutes and has great ball distribution.

“It would be difficult for Liverpool to prise Valverde away from Real Madrid; he came through their second team and has risen through the ranks to become the brilliant player that he is now.

“Whether they could offer him an attractive enough deal to come to England, I’m not sure, but Liverpool need a ‘Makelele-style’ player who can strengthen their core and Valverde could be a great fit.”

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