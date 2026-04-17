Arsenal have ‘huge advantage’ over Liverpool, Bayern Munich in £75m race for Gordon

Anthony Gordon has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Liverpool.

Arsenal have a ‘huge advantage’ over Liverpool and Bayern Munich in the race to sign Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking for a new left winger in the summer transfer window as that position is reportedly seen as a weakness ahead of the upcoming market.

Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have been earmarked as a part of Mikel Arteta’s squad that could potentially be improved on.

Arsenal could still win the Premier League and Champions League this season and the Gunners are already looking ahead to the summer to improve the squad.

Gordon has emerged as a potential top target with the Newcastle star reportedly ‘keen to explore his options to leave’ at the end of the season.

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe has now warned Gordon that he will be removed from the squad to face Bournemouth at the weekend if he feels the England international isn’t committed to the club.

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Howe told the media on Friday: “I’m not going to play a player, any player, if I don’t feel they’re 100% committed to the club and to its future.

“Because that commitment, that resolve, what a player gives the team, has to be total.”

David Ornstein of The Athletic suspects that Bayern Munich would need to move a player on before they bought Gordon this summer as the Newcastle star would not want to be a back-up option.

Ornstein revealed: “It’s still early. Bayern’s interest is not new and we know the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool have coveted him previously, too.

“There are plenty of suggestions around the industry that Bayern could be the direction of travel – but I imagine they would need to shift somebody because they wouldn’t want Gordon as a back-up and he won’t want to go somewhere as a back-up.

“I don’t know of him being at the top of Arsenal’s list and from what I hear a move to Liverpool is not on his or their agenda, even after the Ekitike injury. Newcastle seem open to a sale but at the right price and if the reported £80m is true, that will not be easily achieved.”

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And The Sun claims that Arsenal ‘have a huge advantage in the race to land’ Gordon and is ‘open’ to a move away from Newcastle this summer.

The England international is ‘at the top of the Gunners’ list of wingers and could move in a £75million deal’ with The Sun ‘understanding that Gordon would prefer a move to London over any other city’.

Martinelli and Trossard ‘are likely to leave this summer’ and Arsenal ‘also have other players on their list as they look to upgrade their options on the left’.

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