According to reports, Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon is intent on joining Liverpool in this summer’s transfer window.

Gordon grew up a Liverpool fan and came close to joining the Premier League giants following his stellar debut season for Newcastle in 2023/24.

This transfer ultimately fell through, but he has remained linked with Liverpool over the past couple of years and has been mooted as a potential long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Newcastle also face the prospect of selling at least one valuable asset in the summer to balance the books ahead of a season without European football.

Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes are among those who could be sold this summer, and our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims the winger is ‘open’ to leaving Newcastle ahead of next season.

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Bayern Munich have also been linked with Gordon, but TEAMtalk are reporting that the Reds ‘retain a strong pull’ and remain a likely destination for the Newcastle star.

The report adds: ‘Gordon, who has previously been a target for the club, remains on their radar. A lifelong Liverpool supporter, the former Everton man would consider Anfield his dream destination if the opportunity arises.

‘Early contact has already been made with Gordon’s representatives, and the Reds are again considering him as a viable option once the transfer window opens.’

And a report from a transfer insider on X with over 700k followers has gone further, claiming Gordon has told his representatives to make a move to Liverpool happen.

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They said on X: ‘Exclusive: Anthony Gordon has told his advisers to make the @LFC move happen.

‘The player is desperate to move to his boyhood team. Liverpool are keen but will assess the situation in the summer once the manager situation is established.’

It also appears that Newcastle may be open to sanctioning Gordon’s exit, with Football Insider reporting that they are ‘to accept a new offer’ for him this summer.

And former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown has told the outlet that the Magpies are “ready” to let Gordon leave.

“Talk about Anthony Gordon’s future isn’t going away,” Brown told Football Insider.

“He’s a player with a lot of talent and quality, but he’s had spells this season where he’s gone 15 games without a goal, then he comes back and has a good run, then he fades again.

“For a club like Newcastle, you’re relying on your best players to be fit and firing week in, week out, and if they’re not then you end up in the situation they are in. On that basis, if clubs come in with a big offer for him, I expect they’re ready to let him go.

“It doesn’t surprise me to hear there is interest in him from clubs like Bayern Munich and Liverpool as well, because he’s got the quality to be a top player.

“Liverpool are losing Mohamed Salah and they’ve always had an interest in Gordon, so they could make a move for him if he’s going to be available. Then, you have to question what he’s thinking, because it has always been hinted that he would like to move to Liverpool, so he could be keen to move on too.

“It might be time for a parting of the ways for both him and Newcastle if these big offers are going to come in, because it’s been a frustrating season for them.”

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